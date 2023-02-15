A Lakota man pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday.

According to court records, 25-year-old Jacob Mikel Govern is facing 15 years in prison after he stole a 2010 Chevy Silverado from Rembrandt Enterprises in Thompson on May 15. Govern was working there at the time. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle the next morning.

The affidavit states the deputy reviewed security footage from the previous day. Govern is seen being dropped off for work on the morning of May 15 wearing an orange undershirt covered by a sweatshirt. The record states that at approximately 8:32 a.m. someone with a similar build to Govern's is seen walking into the office. Jacob clocked out with a thumbprint and passcode at that time, well before his shift was over.

The same person is then allegedly seen on video walking toward the Silverado that is parked off camera. Approximately 25 seconds later the video shows the vehicle leaving the scene being driven by someone with an orange shirt.

The agreement calls for Govern's sentence to run concurrently with felony theft and burglary charges in Kossuth and Palo Alto counties that originated in July and August last year.

No sentencing hearing had been scheduled as of Wednesday. The court is not obligated to sentence Govern according to the plea recommendations.

