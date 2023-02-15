A Lakota man pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday.
According to court records, 25-year-old Jacob Mikel Govern is facing 15 years in prison after he stole a 2010 Chevy Silverado from Rembrandt Enterprises in Thompson on May 15. Govern was working there at the time. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle the next morning.
The affidavit states the deputy reviewed security footage from the previous day. Govern is seen being dropped off for work on the morning of May 15 wearing an orange undershirt covered by a sweatshirt. The record states that at approximately 8:32 a.m. someone with a similar build to Govern's is seen walking into the office. Jacob clocked out with a thumbprint and passcode at that time, well before his shift was over.
The same person is then allegedly seen on video walking toward the Silverado that is parked off camera. Approximately 25 seconds later the video shows the vehicle leaving the scene being driven by someone with an orange shirt.
The agreement calls for Govern's sentence to run concurrently with felony theft and burglary charges in Kossuth and Palo Alto counties that originated in July and August last year.
No sentencing hearing had been scheduled as of Wednesday. The court is not obligated to sentence Govern according to the plea recommendations.
Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s
North Iowa history: Fire prevention
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, features the Mason City Fire Department shooting massive amounts of water Oct. 12, 1939, at the Foresters building for fire prevention week.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Grant valentines
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, children are keeping busy by making Valentine's Day crafts at Grant School in 1938.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Henkel Construction
This photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives features workers next to the Henkel Construction truck, circa 1925.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: House explosion
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows the aftermath of an explosion March 21, 1935, at the Meurs household. It was caused by escaping gas, and as a result, the homeowner asked for $20,000 in damages.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, cars are parked on a strip that housed a café, a drug store and a theatre in 1937. The movies that are playing are "Confession" and "Kid Galahad."
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co.
In this photo provided by Mrs. David Murphy (Phyllis Frances), Tony Zamanek's car is pulling an advertisement for Federal Packing Co. outside of Chicago Meat Market and Grocery, circa 1930. From left are James Belberoff, Phyllis Zemanek and Mary Zemanek, who's holding Rose Mary.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mrs. David Murphy
North Iowa history: Boy Scouts
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, the Mason City Boy Scouts are learning valuable lessons in first aid on Dec. 12, 1935.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Pierce with kids
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows patrolman Dick Pierce giving lollipops to an excited group of children on May 31, 1938.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Woodward Auto
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, people are standing outside of Woodward Auto Company, which was on 124 S. Delaware in 1926.
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Children at telephone office
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, Jackson School children are taking a field trip to a local telephone office in 1939. Eva Scott was the teacher.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Divers at Clear Lake
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows a great dive from athletes Helen Crlenkovich and Marjorie Gestring in Clear Lake, 1939. Gestring won a gold medal in the 1936 Olympics for the 3-meter springboard.
Mason City Public Library Archives
