Koch: Taking the test

I’ll admit it, I’m competitive. I take dares and games more seriously than most.

So when Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley challenged me to do the physical test on Aug. 27, my competitive side flared up. After a few days of thought and tweeting about the challenge, I told myself "well, why not."

I got to work preparing for the test.

The test

The physical agility test is a requirement by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Applicants who would like to join the police department go through three physical trials: push-ups for one minute, sit-ups for one minute, and a timed, mile-and-a-half run.

Each recruit is given a standard based on age and sex. Each trial must be passed in order to move on.

"Our experience with Mason City Police Department recruitments in recent years has been that approximately 57% of applicants that participate in our police physical agility testing will pass the test, allowing them to move forward to the next step in the hiring process," said Mason City Director of Human Resources Perry Buffington.

"It used to be the run (that recruits would fail), like people had the strength and the flexibility piece down. Now it can be any of the three," said Brinkley.

Many applicants who fail return to test again, improving their numbers on the portion they struggled with.

"We absolutely have seen people recycle through that process and a couple of them we've hired," said Brinkley. "I think that really speaks to their character and their commitment to 'I want to do this.'"

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office holds the written test before the physical trials. Sheriff Kevin Pals said in the last two times they held the test, no one passed the written portion.

The test has been part of law enforcement recruiting for more than 30 years. A person who passes moves on to the academy in Ames has to take the physical test again, says Brinkley. If a person fails at the academy, they are not allowed to become a law enforcement officer.

"They're the ones who have the final say on you getting in, based on how you perform," said Brinkley. "If you don't get it right for them, you don't have it right for us and you could be out of a job."

My running shoes

I avoided the treadmill before I committed to Brinkley's dare.

I wouldn't consider myself the epitome of physical well-being, but the gym makes me happy. Something about picking up a heavy object and putting it down gets the serotonin going.

However, running on the treadmill does not put a smile on my face.

I took my first strides on the treadmill July 22, a slow and choppy two-mile run. Training for a longer distance helped when I introduced a faster pace in mid-August.

My regimen was running three or four times a week. Each time I trained, I gave myself a new challenge. No stops. Faster pace. Sprint the last quarter mile.

I started training for push-ups and sit-ups in August. Sit-ups felt comfortable to me, but I was anxious about the push-up test.

According to the physical testing standards, I needed to reach 15 push-ups, 32 sit-ups, and run a mile and half in 15:26.

There was a lot of work to do before test day.

'When I took the test'

Brinkley has taken the physical test twice, both times during the mid-'90s.

"I was never like a super athlete. I just don't have that body, but I prepared for the test," Brinkley said. "As long as you did the work, it wasn't hard. I think the thing that happens is always just game-day jitters."

Brinkley, a Hawkeye Community College alum, had physical training as part of his curriculum for a police science degree. It included a lot of running and strength training. He also attributed an active lifestyle as a part of getting ready.

"I would shoot baskets till I couldn't see the hoop anymore," said Brinkley. "Physical fitness was just a different thing — we did the stuff at school — but it was just a part of life."

Pals had a similar story. He took the test twice in the 1980s and once in the '90s.

"I prepared myself because I was out jogging. I did sit-ups and push-ups daily to get ready," said Pals.

Both Pals and Brinkley continue to work on their fitness to effectively perform their jobs, and officers at the MCPD do a physical agility test as part of their in-service training.

"The idea here is to make sure that people are aware of their fitness level," said Brinkley.

Pals, Brinkley, and Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth are working with North Iowa Area Community College to offer a physical preparation program.

"NIACC's Law Enforcement Physical Testing Prep program is a great opportunity for applicants to prepare for the rigors of police officer testing and improve their chances for success," said Buffington via email.

"I would tell you day one, go run the test. Do it back to back to back," Brinkley advised to those wanting to take the test. "Get your baseline and then figure out your training plan."

Train with a cop

For this story, I knew I wanted to train like a law enforcement officer for a day. Brinkley and Chiron Crossfit allowed me to be a part of an early morning class.

5 a.m.-type of early.

Class that morning was apparently an "easy one," according to one or two of the attendees, mainly leg-focused with goblet and reduced-speed squats.

Brinkley asked me how I was feeling afterward, and I said I felt good. I came to regret those words later when I walked down a flight of stairs.

My training in the final week was the most intense. The day before the test, I hit my push-up numbers, my sit-up numbers, and 15:16 in the run.

I was feeling good with where I was. I just needed to bury my nerves and make sure my Achilles wouldn't flare up.

Testing day

I got to NIACC, where the test is held, and two recruits came in and tested before me, cranking out their reps to pass. I felt slightly nervous, but I knew my mind wasn't racing like the ones going for the job.

Push-ups was my first challenge. My proctor, MCPD officer McKenna Whitehill, laid on the floor with her arm outstretched and hand clenched in a fist. Touching her fist and coming back up counted as one rep. Sit-ups requires a person to keep their hands on their head then come up. If the hands come off the head, a person's test is over. A full rep is when the elbows touch the top of the knees.

As soon as I heard go, I went. I surprised myself when I hit 15 reps, but decided to quit after I hit my minimum. I was feeling confident with this one but I felt my muscles feeling tired from training when I started the test. I hit 20 reps and couldn't do anymore, and I failed this portion of the test.

Whitehill asked me if I wanted to continue the test and I said I did. Doing the entire test was the dare, and I was going to complete it.

I warmed up waiting for other recruits to complete the first two tests. Some failed, packed their bags, and left the facility.

When it was time for the run, we had gone from nine to six participants, including myself. Brinkley had all of us on the starting line, then said go just as Beyonce's "Break My Soul" began to play in my earbuds. All of us took off to complete 18 laps.

As I progressed, I went from being close to the pack to being lapped. The humidity in the building began affecting my body when I hit lap 10. My worst fear kicked in when I had around five laps left, with my Achilles and knee acting up. I hit the last lap, and I knew if I didn't pick the pace up, I was going to fail.

Turning the corner, I went into a full sprint and crossed the finish line, then flopped on the floor. One of the officers told me that wasn't a smart idea, so I begrudgingly got back up to walk around.

I passed the run with a time of 15:18.

I am thankful for Brinkley, Buffington, and all of those who were there. They began cheering me on as I was close to finishing, and it really helped me overcome.