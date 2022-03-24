Knowledge in all: Newman Catholic Quiz Bowl is a top performing team

Newman Catholic High School's Quiz Bowl team is having an impressive run this year.

Considered one of the top three teams in the state, Newman Catholic is in a good position heading into the High School Quiz Bowl Championship on Saturday at Northwest High School. The team also recently qualified for the Small School Nationals Tournament in Chicago.

Quiz Bowl coach Reikel Biechler says the strength of this team is how well it works together.

"They have figured out who does well with what categories and who to depend on in certain situations. They have faced some high-pressure moments this season, and they have been able to communicate and work together to succeed," Biechler said.

The biggest confidence boost this season was a first-place finish at the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament hosted by Bishop Garrigan, Newman's biggest rival, according to the team. Winning the tournament means taking home a traveling trophy. The win also meant the trophy left Bishop Garrigan's possession.

"It's been sitting in the Bishop Garrigan trophy closet for however long it's existed, and now it's ours. We're pretty proud of that," senior Anna Floden said.

Quiz Bowl has teams answering a variety of questions, much like the popular trivia show "Jeopardy!" but without formatting. The preliminary round is round-robin style that then breaks into bracket play. Certain parts of play allow only one player to answer a question, or discussion with teammates.

Meets vary from place to place, but are always held in a tournament format. Depending on how well the team performs, Newman Catholic may face up to eight different teams in a day, according to Biechler.

Each member of Newman's varsity quad has specialty areas they excel in answering. Floden is good at music and literature questions, junior Jonathon Olsen is the designated sports and politics guy, senior Peter Knipper is on top of current event topics and history, and senior Tracy Chen with random knowledge categories.

The group has known each other and competed in Quiz Bowl together since middle school.

"I think it's kind of a good mixture of taking it super seriously because we want to do well, but at the core, we're all doing this because we really enjoy it," Floden said.

"They are all very experienced, with three being seniors, and that has helped them gain confidence in answering questions," Biechler said.

Prep work for the upcoming tournaments has included switching up questions during practices. Biechler says the beauty with Quiz Bowl is that they can also prepare when they attend classes, picking up new knowledge.

Newman Catholic's Quiz Bowl team is not made up of just the four tournament leaders, but other high school and middle school students who compete as well. Biechler says the four have been good role models to the others on the team.

"We're proud to leave a legacy here," Chen said.

"They love the game and they love to compete, but they also understand that it is a game. That understanding helps them have fun. It truly is enjoyable to watch them compete, and I am often blown away at what they know," Biechler said.

