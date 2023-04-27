In 2021, 475 Iowans died by drug overdose. For those who overdose on opioids, naloxone can reverse the symptoms for 30 to 90 minutes, enough time for medical intervention and to possibly save a life.

A naloxone training session was held at at St. John's Episcopal Church on Saturday by Michael Van Essen of Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Health Center. In coordination with Iowa Department of Public Health, the trainings are available for any group of four or more individuals interested in overdose prevention.

The Rev. Stephen Benitz was pleased with the training's attendance.

"It's another way we can show grace and love to our friends and neighbors. Especially in our downtown location where social services are centered, we see all kinds," Benitz said.

In his opening prayer he gave thanks for the scientific blessings we have received.

What is naloxone?

Naloxone is a drug known by the brand name Narcan. A synthetic compound, it is similar in make-up to opioids. It cannot cause intoxication and is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Naloxone works by taking the place of the intoxicating drug on the brain's opioid receptors. Those receptors take in and hold opioids such as morphine, oxycontin and fentanyl. This produces a sensation of euphoria. Naloxone bumps the opioid out of the way and stays in the receptor for 30 to 90 minutes. By temporarily removing the opioid, effects of overdose, such as depressed respiration and slow heartbeat, can be reversed until help can arrive.

When to use

Naloxone should be used any time you suspect an opioid overdose. It will reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, but will have no effect on a person who is not using opioids. It is safe to use in children, pregnant women and the medically fragile.

Naloxone can be accessed over the counter at a pharmacy with a pharmacist prescription. It is free and comes in two nasal spray dispensers.

Common signs of an opioid overdose are cold clammy skin, pinpoint pupils, blue lips and fingernails, slowed breathing and heart rate, possible vomiting and loss of consciousness.

If you suspect an opioid overdose, call 911 immediately and administer one spray into the nose of the affected person. Place them lying on their left side, with the head supported by an arm. The "recovery position" allows an overdosing patient to breathe and prevents the aspiration of fluids into the lungs.

Many times a patient will rouse after a single dose, but if you do not see a response within three minutes, it is advised to administer a second dose. Use the other nostril and the second dispenser and advise paramedics when they arrive.

Who should have naloxone?

Ideally, everyone. In particular, you should keep naloxone on hand if you work in a population that may experience overdose, if you have a loved one who uses any form of street drug, or if someone you care about uses prescription opioids under the care of a doctor.

Opioid overdoses can be either accidental or intentional. Some patients who take medication prescribed by their doctors may accidentally or intentionally ingest more of the medication than has been prescribed. Naloxone will temporarily reverse that overdose so paramedics can address the situation.

Is it legal?

Iowa has a Good Samaritan law that allows any person who does not have a criminal history with controlled substances to call 911 and report an overdose without criminal charges one time.

There are caveats. For example, if a caller provided the drugs, there could be criminal charges. Law enforcement uses discretion in situations such as this and recommends you call 911 and save a life.

These IDPH trainings are available to any group of four or more. They can be held in businesses, schools, churches or homes and are free of charge by scheduling with Van Essen of Prairie Ridge at mvanessen@prairieridge.net or calling (641) 387-4656.

