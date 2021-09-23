Kiwanis Park slated for weed treatment on Friday in Mason City

The public is advised to avoid these locations until treatment flags are removed.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied are available in the City Administrator's office, which is located on the first floor of City Hall.

For more information, contact Street Supervisor and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 or Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at 641-420-0646.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.