Kiwanis Park slated for weed treatment on Friday in Mason City
alert

Kiwanis Park slated for weed treatment on Friday in Mason City

If the weather allows, the City of Mason City will treat Kiwanis Park on North Carolina Avenue and 14th Street Northeast on Friday.

"Residents are asked to avoid this shelterhouse area for 24 hours after the application," City of Mason City Executive Assistant and Communications Coordinator Pamela Stecker announced Thursday. 

A previous release announced the following areas were also slated to be treated for weeds on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24:

  • City Hall parking lot and grounds
  • Operation and Maintenance lot and grounds
  • Downtown parking lots including Southbridge Mall, First Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, First Street Northeast and Delaware Avenue, First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, Second Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue, Second Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue, Mason City Public Library
  • Police department parking lot and grounds
  • South Federal Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest parking lot
  • Center circle and Statue of Liberty in Central Park only
  • Enterprise Alley (south of Central Park)
  • North Federal Avenue and North State Street to Fourth Street Northwest
  • Fourth Street Northeast and North Hampshire Avenue (both sides of bridge)
  • Village Green Drive and Fourth Street Southwest (medians)
  • Federal Avenue and 19th Street medians
  • Underpass at South Federal Avenue and 10th Street Southwest
  • Sidewalk area at 3rd Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue

The public is advised to avoid these locations until treatment flags are removed.

Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDS) for the product that will be applied are available in the City Administrator's office, which is located on the first floor of City Hall. 

For more information, contact Street Supervisor and Park Maintenance Supervisor Bob Berggren at 641-420-1999 or Operation and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler at 641-420-0646.

Mason City weblogo

Mason City

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

