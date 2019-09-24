Kittleson Bros. Inc., 1859
Owners: John C. Kittleson
Original owner John F. Kittleson, great grandfater of current owner John C., Kittleson, settled 111 acres on May 18, 1859, on 410th Street in St. Ansgar Township.
The price of the land is unknown.
John F.'s wife, sister and son, Betsey, Louise and Charles, all Kittlesons, took over. Eventually, it was farmed by Charles and his wife, Amelia; his brothers Julius and Carl -- Carl being the current owner John C.'s father -- and his sisters Clara and Laura Kittleson.
Eventually there remained only Amelia, Julius and Carl Kittleson and finally, just Julius and Carl.
That's when Kittleson Bros. Inc., was born.
The farm eventually grew to 180 acres.
Kittleson siblings Karla, Mary, Kermit, John and Charles were all part of Kittleson Bros. Inc., before ownership first passed to John and Charles, and finally, just John.
The Kittleson Bros. Inc. farm received a Century Farm Award in 1976.
