You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kinney Pioneer Museum closes for 2020 season
0 comments
alert featured

Kinney Pioneer Museum closes for 2020 season

{{featured_button_text}}
Kinney Preview 1

Mike Connor of Clear Lake, blacksmith at Kinney Pioneer Museum for at least six years, pulls an iron rod from a coal forge fire in this 2017 file photo. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Kinney Pioneer Museum

Kinney Pioneer Museum, just west of Mason City, will not open this season due to concerns over COVID-19. Its typical season runs May to October, with monthly family events.

The Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa will remain closed during the 2020 season.

At a recent meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted not to open this season out of an abundance of caution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an unfortunate situation because the museum attracts guests from all over the country and with special days that bring a significant number of patrons; however, all trustees agreed it is in the best interest of everyone to protect our staff, volunteers and guests from risks associated with this disease,” the board said in a press release.

It’s the mission of the Kinney Pioneer Museum and the Historical Society of North Iowa to preserve the memory and history of North Central Iowa and the surrounding area.

The museum, founded in 1968, is located near the Mason City Municipal Airport and offers visitors a taste of true pioneer life and the history of the community.

Kinney Pioneer Museum - 2

Kinney Pioneer Museum, just west of Mason City, will not open this season due to concerns over COVID-19. Its typical season runs May to October, with monthly family events.

Traditionally, the Kinney Pioneer Museum’s season runs from May 1 to Oct. 1.

The Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa plan on using the time that they’re closed this year to complete projects that will improve and sustain the museum for future generations.

They invite the public to support them during this difficult time by becoming an official member of the museum.

It costs $40 for a family and $15 for an individual to become members of the museum. The membership includes general admission to the museum and its special event days, the quarterly newsletter and voting rights at the annual meeting in October.

The Kinney Pioneer Museum and the Historical Society of North Iowa look forward to opening in 2021 with fresh exhibits and new features for its membership and the public.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Clear Lake hotel, event center project underway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News