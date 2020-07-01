Kinney Pioneer Museum closes for 2020 season

The Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa will remain closed during the 2020 season.
At a recent meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted not to open this season out of an abundance of caution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an unfortunate situation because the museum attracts guests from all over the country and with special days that bring a significant number of patrons; however, all trustees agreed it is in the best interest of everyone to protect our staff, volunteers and guests from risks associated with this disease,” the board said in a press release.
It’s the mission of the Kinney Pioneer Museum and the Historical Society of North Iowa to preserve the memory and history of North Central Iowa and the surrounding area.
The museum, founded in 1968, is located near the Mason City Municipal Airport and offers visitors a taste of true pioneer life and the history of the community.
Traditionally, the Kinney Pioneer Museum’s season runs from May 1 to Oct. 1.
The Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa plan on using the time that they’re closed this year to complete projects that will improve and sustain the museum for future generations.
They invite the public to support them during this difficult time by becoming an official member of the museum.
It costs $40 for a family and $15 for an individual to become members of the museum. The membership includes general admission to the museum and its special event days, the quarterly newsletter and voting rights at the annual meeting in October.
The Kinney Pioneer Museum and the Historical Society of North Iowa look forward to opening in 2021 with fresh exhibits and new features for its membership and the public.
Cheerleaders
Caps and gowns
Central School marble play
Cheerleaders
Comic burning
Commercial class
Driving instruction
Grant Valentines
Gym class
Harding School hobbies
Hooverkinder
High school sales course
High School students
Industrial class
Knitting
hoover kids first day of school
High School car check
NIACC biology lab
NIACC building.
Madison Art for Leisure Time
Madison art objects.
School bus in car wash.
Kids jump rope
Roosevelt Elementary, kids make jelly
Tetherball
Madison
Madison 6th
MCHS LIBRARY
McKinley 1st grade
McKinley classroom
McKinley Play
Playground2
McKinley School child
McKinley war stamps
Monroe Cafe
Monroe classroom
Monroe manual arts
Monroe pool
Monroe teacher
Playground Act
Safety Patrol
School board
School nurse
Sewing class
Vaccinations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.