Kinney Pioneer Museum closes for 2020 season

The Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa will remain closed during the 2020 season.

At a recent meeting, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted not to open this season out of an abundance of caution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an unfortunate situation because the museum attracts guests from all over the country and with special days that bring a significant number of patrons; however, all trustees agreed it is in the best interest of everyone to protect our staff, volunteers and guests from risks associated with this disease,” the board said in a press release.

It’s the mission of the Kinney Pioneer Museum and the Historical Society of North Iowa to preserve the memory and history of North Central Iowa and the surrounding area.

The museum, founded in 1968, is located near the Mason City Municipal Airport and offers visitors a taste of true pioneer life and the history of the community.

Traditionally, the Kinney Pioneer Museum’s season runs from May 1 to Oct. 1.

The Kinney Pioneer Museum and Historical Society of North Iowa plan on using the time that they’re closed this year to complete projects that will improve and sustain the museum for future generations.