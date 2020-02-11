Kinney Pioneer Museum announces new board members, officers

Two new members have been named to the Kinney Pioneer Museum Board of Trustees.

Bennett Smith and Lee Speakar, both of Clear Lake, were voted to join the organization’s governing board at the organization’s recent annual meeting.

Smith is a history and political science instructor at North Iowa Area Community College and serves on the Clear Lake City Council. Speakar owned Speakar Photography in Clear Lake.

The Board of Trustees also elected new officers for 2020 at its annual meeting. Jason Baumann was elected as board president, Smith as vice president, John Barron as treasurer, and Breanna Lubkeman as secretary.

It’s the mission of the Kinney Pioneer Museum and the Historical Society of North Iowa to preserve the memory and history of North Central Iowa and the surrounding area.

The museum, founded in 1968, is located near the Mason City Municipal Airport and offers visitors a taste of true pioneer life and the history of the community.

The Kinney Pioneer Museum, operated by volunteers, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday between May 1 and Oct. 1.