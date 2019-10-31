Kingland of Clear Lake was named Business of the Year at the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala on Tuesday at a recognition event at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
Kingland was founded in Clear Lake in 1992 and develops and manages AI-powered software solutions that help organizations discover and use their data.
Business of the Year finalists also included The Art of Education University (Jessica and Derek Balsley; Osage, IA) and Cabin Coffee Co. (Brad and Angie Barber; Clear Lake, IA).
Entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were invited to apply for four awards categories: Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, the Innovation Award, and Business of the Year. Twelve finalists were named, and the winners were announced at the gala.
The keynote address was delivered by Gary Schoeniger, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House?”.
The following awards to given:
John K. and Luise V. Hanson were honored with the Legacy Award (posthumous). The Legacy Award recognizes an entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to North Iowa through their vision, passion, and leadership. The award was accepted on their behalf by their children John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.
Scott Soifer of McSoifer’s Inc. (Charles City, IA) received Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Scott Soifer is the owner and president of McSoifer’s Inc., which operates 12 McDonald’s restaurants in northeast and North Central Iowa, employing 600 hardworking crew members. Scott began his entrepreneurial journey cleaning tables and mowing the lawn at McDonald’s.
You have free articles remaining.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists also included Derek Balsley (The Art of Education University, Osage, IA) and Julia Dannen (D & S Services, Mason City, IA).
The judging committee awarded a special recognition to student entrepreneur Samantha Schupanitz (Mason City, IA) for her business, Sami’s Sock Monkeys. Sami Schipanitz founded Sami’s Sock Monkeys in her senior year at Mason City High School while attending the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy (YEA). Sami has been collecting and crafting sock monkeys since she was 9 years old. YEA showed her how to turn her passion into a business that specializes in personalized, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted products.
Derek Balsley of The Art of Education University (Osage, IA) received Entrepreneur of the Year. Derek Balsley co-founded The Art of Education University in Osage with his wife, Jessica Balsley. The two took AOEU from free a blog to an accredited university in seven short years. The Art of Education University is the first non-religious graduate university in the state in over 50 years and has become the largest provider of professional development for art teachers around the world.
Entrepreneur of the Year finalists also included Eric Kingland (Kingland Construction Services; Forest City, IA) and Toby Welsh (Midwest Duct Works; Ventura, IA).
EZ Manufacturing, founded by Bruce and Connie Goddard (Charles City, IA), received the Innovation Award. EZ Manufacturing was founded in 2016 when Bruce Goddard invented the Bale Storm Processor. The Bale Storm Processor is the only rear-attached straw bale processor on the market. In summer 2019, EZ Manufacturing signed a licensing agreement with Kelly Ryan Equipment to manufacture and distribute the Bale Storm Processor nationwide.
Innovation Award finalists also included Avance USA & Hartwood Hospitality Innovations Corp. (Jennifer Andrade; Gilbert Starples) and Kingland Systems (Clear Lake, IA).
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provides tools, support and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.