Kids' Club returns to United Methodist in Clear Lake

Kids’ Club at Clear Lake United Methodist Church is back to deliver free after-school activities for children in kindergarten through third grade starting Nov. 2.

Kids’ Club will meet every Wednesday, provided the children have school that day, from 2-5 p.m. A bus will pick the children up after school and take them to the church. Each day, the children will have time for play, snacks, arts and crafts, music and singing and worship with the pastor.

Carla Cooley, Clear Lake UMC Education Committee co-chair, hopes to create a safe, enjoyable environment where children can develop and nurture friendships. The volunteers have passed background checks and have completed Safe Sanctuary training.

Parents can register their children at clearlakeumc.org or in students’ virtual backpacks.

In a blog post, the church staff noted, “As we struggle to provide meaningful Christian activities and learning for our youth, we start with this modest effort and hope eventually that we can include our older grades - but it can only happen with your prayers and involvement.”