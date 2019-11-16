Families coming to the Southbridge Mall can take their kids to a new Climb N’ Crawl Park after its completion by March 2020.
Main Street Mason City is currently fundraising for the project with a goal of $110,000.
As of Nov. 1, they have raised $64,000, and Main Street Mason City board member and project leader Austin Pehl said if they could raise $17,000 more they would be able to place the order for the five standard play objects and the carpet.
Pehl said they have several commitments from many area businesses, but of the $64,000, their biggest sponsor is Mercy One, which has donated $41,000.
“That was a huge anchor in order to allow us to make the play area bigger, make it for sure, make it something that’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s just now a question of how big, how appealing are we going to be able to make that for North Iowa.”
The project was started about seven or eight years ago by a group of moms and grandmothers who “knew the need for something for preschool-aged kids inside during the winter months” and raise a good amount of money, Pehl said. However, the project was sidelined because of the River City Renaissance projects that were being done at the time.
“It wasn’t until the ice arena and some of that other stuff started to progress and get underway from a construction standpoint that we as a board were talking and said, ‘This is the right time,’” Pehl said.
The park will include five or six woodland-themed soft-play objects, such as a bear, a log and a pile of rocks, and three interactive play panels for the kids and built-in seating around the walls for the parents to sit and watch their kids play.
The kids will have 720 square feet of play area, a 19-by-41 feet area, on top of the 1.5 inch safety flooring system as well.
You have free articles remaining.
This whole area will be in the center court in the mall, which Pehl said will help in creating an atmosphere for a place where families can gather, utilize the space and ultimately spend more time in the mall.
Pehl said Main Street Mason City is creating their own custom visuals for the wall to include the woodland theme and fit in with the rest of the mall and are hoping to get some donations from contractors to get those built.
Parents of young children often have trouble figuring out where to take their kids during the weekend – especially during winter – when they need to blow off some energy, something Pehl said he experiences personally with his own two children who are younger than 4 years older.
“I kind of took [the project] on as a personal challenge, and we got a lot of the original people back together – and we’ve had huge help from so many people – and decided this was the time,” he said.
Once they have the funds for the carpet and at least the standard play objects, they can place the order, and the materials will come in within eight weeks.
Each upgrade for an object is about $13,000, so Pehl said Main Street Mason City wants to maximize what they can do with the park by getting more funds, since what they can do with it is flexible depending on the monies they can raise.
Main Street Mason City currently has a GoFundMe page out with a goal of $15,000 for this project, which, as of Friday afternoon, has raised another $500.
People can donate through the GoFundMe page, write a check out to Main Street Mason City with Climb N’ Crawl Park on the memo line or contact one of the committee members: Pehl, Board President Sue Rebedeau, Carol Dettmer or Abigail Lee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.