Second graders at Harding Elementary got a chance to taste test locally grown produce on Friday.

Local producers came to the Mason City school to talk about what they do and offer students a taste of what they grow.

The presentation was held in conjunction with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health through the USDA Farm to School Planning Grant Program.

