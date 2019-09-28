Second graders at Harding Elementary got a chance to taste test locally grown produce on Friday.
Local producers came to the Mason City school to talk about what they do and offer students a taste of what they grow.
The presentation was held in conjunction with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health through the USDA Farm to School Planning Grant Program.
