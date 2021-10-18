Kensett man hospitalized after Hwy. 122 collision

A Kensett man is in MercyOne North Iowa hospital after the car he was driving was struck by a semi tractor-trailer on Monday morning.

According to an Iowa State Patrol reporter:

Michael Francis Fox Jr., 44, was driving a Ford F150 south on California Avenue around 6 a.m. when he failed to yield at the stop sign in the intersection with Hwy. 122 and was struck in the passenger side door by a 2019 Freightliner driven by Joel Wayne Crum, 41, of Nora Springs.

Crum was uninjured.

The road was blocked for a short time while first responders worked at the scene.

Fox Jr. was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to MercyOne by the Mason City Fire Department.

Besides the Mason City Fire Department, the state patrol was also assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department and the Mason City Police Department.

