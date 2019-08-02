Keith and Holly Messenger of SERVPRO in Mason City are the July 2019
NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the North Iowa Area SBDC Entrepreneurs of the Month.
The Messengers have owned SERVPRO of Mason City since October 2017, when they purchased the business from its original owners of 10 years. SERVPRO provides a professional response to property damage emergencies. Clients include insurance companies seeking restoration services, as well as commercial and residential property owners who require routine cleaning services.
SERVPRO of Mason City has recently expanded, adding a 10,000-square foot addition to its facilities. The addition includes a cleaning room to process clients’ contents damaged by disaster, a classroom for staff training and meetings, and more.
The Messengers have been entrepreneurs and small business owners since 2007, when they opened ProClean Professional Cleaning Services, which provides services to both residential and commercial customers. They have been steadily expanding their service area across the North Iowa region.
Both are born-and-raised North Iowans, and are committed to growing their business in their community.
"We're invested in the future of Mason City and our customers’ needs," says Keith Messenger. "As we’ve grown, our mission has never changed. We serve the people, the businesses and organizations of the Mason City area that help make our community great."
SERVPRO of Mason City held an open house in June 2019 and used the opportunity to provide free emergency preparedness presentations, and partnered with the American Red Cross for “Sounding the Alarm,” an initiative that installs free smoke alarms for those who cannot afford or are physically unable to install a smoke alarm.
In May 2019, Keith Messenger was presented with the ESGR Patriotic Award, a recognition from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program that acts as liaison between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. The award recognizes Keith and his team for their support of employees who have gone in active service while employed at SERVPRO.
SERVPRO was also recently recognized by the readers of the Globe Gazette of Mason City as the top pick in Cleaning Services in the 2019 Readers’ Choice awards. Keith is ranked in the Top 100 of SERVPRO dealers and was named New Dealer of the Year at the 2019 SERVPRO National Conference.
Every month, the Pappajohn Center recognizes the North Iowa entrepreneurs who make our region a success. To self-nominate or nominate a business, visit the Pappajohn Center website at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/entrepreneur-of-the-month/.
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, provide tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs. Contact the NIACC Pappajohn Center at 641-422-4111 or pappajohn@niacc.edu.
