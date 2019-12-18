Please give if you can. There are many in our area who need your help.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $13,908
TO-DATE TOTAL: $59,757
TO REACH GOAL: $65,243
Anonymous $5
Harold Hopp in dear memory of Joyce $50
R & K Merry Christmas $10
Colleen Dutcher and family in loving memory of Bob Dutcher $25
Dan and Millie Godfrey in honor of our children, spouses and grandchildren. Be Thankful! $25
Anonymous $20
JJL and CHL $500
Bob and Jane $100
Arlene in loving memory of Duane (Forever Grateful) $25
Ryan and Melissa Garza $25
Anonymous $125
Gary Staebler in memory of Myrna Staebler $25
Nadine Mathre in memory of Dick Mathre $300
Jim and Carol in memory of Brenda $50
Leota Chase in memory of Joel $50
Marie Formanek in memory of my husband Leon and also John and Rose Jakoubek and my brother Bob $50
In loving memory of Orvis, Roma and Jo Sedars and Gordon Pennington $100
In memory of Lynne Wisman, Bob Ouverson, Viola Roberts, Frances Hoffman and Kathryn Mills $50
Allan and Marta Eenhuis $30
Anonymous $50
Anonymous in memory of Terry Joe Knutson - we love you $25
Dixie and Howard Christopherson $100
Darlene Kuhlers in memory of Duane and Hilda Hodge $25
Terry and Marla Lawson $50
Mary Dudding $50
Tim and Bev Weber Merry Christmas! $100
Virginia James and family $100
Erika, Elizabeth and Alexandra $100
Rose in loving memory for John and Mark Pappas $25
Dee in memory of Ron and parents $30
Amy Nesbit $20
Michael and Jane Connor in memory of George and Luella Pagel $25
Charles Hines in memory of Agatha and William Hines $50
The Hempe Kopucek families Merry Christmas $25
Anonymous $20
Randy and Pat Ridder in memory of loved ones $100
Dennis and Becky Thoms in honor of our three grandsons $50
Bobbie and Don Benjegerdes $100
Anonymous $50
Steven Mathre $25
Chuck and Sandy Whitt $100
Al and Barb in remembrance of our loved ones $40
Larry and Cindy $25
Ruth Norris in loving memory of my husband Chuck Norris $100
Ruth Norris in loving memory of granddaughter Jennifer Cash $100
Ruth Norris in loving memory of Keith, Carolyn, Marvyl and Anna Mae $100
Gladys Biehl in memory of husband Dick $20
Cheryl Zrostlik in memory of my "bee-keeper" husband Vince and all other deceased family members $25
Vicki Fisher in memory of Denny Haaland $25
John and Sherry Kinney $100
Gary and Vicki Wattnem in honor of our military $100
Kramer Hardware Inc. $100
Anonymous $5
Carol Huebner in loving memory of my late husband Dale Huebner and other loved family and friends $20
Rita Merfeld in memory of Richard Merfeld $50
Anonymous in memory of loved ones $250
Merle and Dorothy Duckert $25
Anonymous $25
The Women of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Rockwell IA Merry Christmas $100
LNL Blessings to all! Merry Christmas! $100
LSMc in memory of friends and family $100
Anonymous I give because I have everything I need $100
Arnold and Roberta Kleckner $25
Bob and Toni Erickson $100
Kent Taylor - thank you for BEING the Spirit of Christmas $20
Kelly, Shelly and Mindy $10
Kyle and Pierson $10
Kenton, Malcom, Pryor, Odin, Harper, Evelyn and Knox $10
Shirley in memory of Mary Jean Batham $10
Arvid Matson in loving memory of Dixie $100
Deb Barrett $20
Bob and Steve in memory of John and Kay Strom $100
Jeff Bonner for those in need $25
Eleanor Olk in memory of my husband Norman Olk $50
H Milton and Lois in memory of our friend Jack A Kimball $25
Judy Levorson in memory of Red and John $400
Knights of Columbus - Clear Lake Co #7898 Remember to keep Christ in Christmas $250
Bud King $50
Don and Doris Weber $20
Leon and Irene Caspersen in honor of our parents $50
Lisa in loving memory of my brother Lynn R Kingland $30
Brown, Kinsey, Funkhouser and Lander, PLC (Scott D Brown, John P Lander and Travis M Armbrust $125
Bernie Meyer in memory of Dick Meyer $25
Ron and Linda Jenkins in memory of Janet Brockmeyer $50
Jeri Dockhorn in memory of Don Dockhorn $50
Jeri Dockhorn in memory of Larry Stark $50
William and Patricia Doble $100
Donald and Donna Anderson given in memory of our parents $50
Donald and Donna Anderson given in memory of Chris, Grace, Wendy and Allen $50
Anonymous $20
Greg and Kim Hansen in memory of Raymond Shimak Sr $50
Anonymous $50
Doug and Dawn Daughan in memory of Raymond Prohaska $20
Dr. Paul and Barbara MacGregor $500
Jay and Ellen Sturges $25
Adriana Attleson in memory of Dick Attleson $100
In memory of my parents Frances and Robert Lemon $50
In memory of our precious puppy Treasure $50
L L McMannes in memory of Doug McMannes, Jimmy and his grandparents and Aunts and Uncles $25
Iowa Torchbearer Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi $25
Mason City-River City Sunrise Rotary $500
Doug and Kim Erbe in memory of our son Alex J Gemaehlich $100
Russ Elliott in memory of my parents Harold and Della Elliott $50
Christmas Friends in memory of Jan, Dave and Karl $550
Jon and Catherine Juhlin $100
Anonymous $40
Bob and Myrna Merry Christmas $20
Jerry and Kim McDowell in memory of Ralph McDowell, Connie Rewerts, Catherine Demaray, Jay Demaray and Tom Dight $50
Jim and Vince in loving memory of our parents William and Margaret Patrick - Merry Christmas to all! $25
Mason City Bowlers in memory of Dave Evans $750
Raleigh, Steven and Raleigh Jr in memory of Carolyn King $200
Jerry and Virginia Cory $25
Dennis and Becky Dhondt $75
Joyce Wallace $50
Pamela and Joseph Rowe $75
Bob and JoAnn Mason $50
In memory of beloved family and friends. Merry Christmas $10
Marilyn Wallace $25
Love Gma Bonnie in honor of my grandchildren Maxwell, Mason and Brooklyn $25
Ray and Betty Gogel $25
Deborah Snook in memory of my father Lew Snook $50
Dianne Jarosh in memory of loved ones $20
Anonymous $100
In honor of Tony and Flora Papouchis $300
In memory of Walter and Mary Sable $25
Richard and Susan Johnson $25
Rhonda Pyle in loving memory of my mother Sally Thrams, my sister Cindy Behrmann and my brother Tom Thrams $50
Roger and Marilyn Leerar in honor of family and friends $50
Peggy and Roger Bang $200
Joyce Mills $40
In memory of Brian K Hamand $23
Lenard and Carol Hamand $50
Hank and Eileen Steinwandt $25
Anonymous $50
Lois Hammond $20
John and Myra Bowman $100
Arthur and Kathleen Mahon $150
Robert Snyder $100
Wayne and Karen Johns in memory of Bruce Johns $50
Dan and Carla Burke in memory of our Christmas angel Kelli Marie Burke $25
Charles and Karla Bennett $100
Family of Jerry Hestness in his memory $20
In loving memory of Dick Westcott $50
Julie Geving in loving memory of Yvonne and Burnell Geving $100
Your family in memory of Dick and Dolores Avise $100
Chuck and Marty in memory of our parents $25
In memory of Martha Grace Dallas $100
Lincoln Intermediate $2,000
Jim and Judy Phillips in loving memory of our son Kelly Phillips $100
Joni McGee Gilbert and family in memory of husband Bud McGee, parents Alta and Ernest Tjarks, siblings Everette, Ernest Ray and Gary Tjarks and Bonnie Bahr and mother-in-law Josephine Gilbert $100
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.
