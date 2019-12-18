{{featured_button_text}}
Cheer Fund

Please give if you can. There are many in our area who need your help.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $13,908

TO-DATE TOTAL: $59,757

TO REACH GOAL: $65,243

Anonymous $5

Harold Hopp in dear memory of Joyce $50

R & K Merry Christmas $10

Colleen Dutcher and family in loving memory of Bob Dutcher $25

Dan and Millie Godfrey in honor of our children, spouses and grandchildren. Be Thankful! $25

Anonymous $20

JJL and CHL $500

Bob and Jane $100

Arlene in loving memory of Duane (Forever Grateful) $25

Ryan and Melissa Garza $25

Anonymous $125

Gary Staebler in memory of Myrna Staebler $25

Nadine Mathre in memory of Dick Mathre $300

Jim and Carol in memory of Brenda $50

Leota Chase in memory of Joel $50

Marie Formanek in memory of my husband Leon and also John and Rose Jakoubek and my brother Bob $50

In loving memory of Orvis, Roma and Jo Sedars and Gordon Pennington $100

In memory of Lynne Wisman, Bob Ouverson, Viola Roberts, Frances Hoffman and Kathryn Mills $50

Allan and Marta Eenhuis $30

Anonymous $50

Anonymous in memory of Terry Joe Knutson - we love you $25

Dixie and Howard Christopherson $100

Darlene Kuhlers in memory of Duane and Hilda Hodge $25

Terry and Marla Lawson $50

Mary Dudding $50

Tim and Bev Weber Merry Christmas! $100

Virginia James and family $100

Erika, Elizabeth and Alexandra $100

Rose in loving memory for John and Mark Pappas $25

Dee in memory of Ron and parents $30

Amy Nesbit $20

Michael and Jane Connor in memory of George and Luella Pagel $25

Charles Hines in memory of Agatha and William Hines $50

The Hempe Kopucek families Merry Christmas $25

Anonymous $20

Randy and Pat Ridder in memory of loved ones $100

Dennis and Becky Thoms in honor of our three grandsons $50

Bobbie and Don Benjegerdes $100

Anonymous $50

Steven Mathre $25

Chuck and Sandy Whitt $100

Al and Barb in remembrance of our loved ones $40

Larry and Cindy $25

Ruth Norris in loving memory of my husband Chuck Norris $100

Ruth Norris in loving memory of granddaughter Jennifer Cash $100

Ruth Norris in loving memory of Keith, Carolyn, Marvyl and Anna Mae $100

Gladys Biehl in memory of husband Dick $20

Cheryl Zrostlik in memory of my "bee-keeper" husband Vince and all other deceased family members $25

Vicki Fisher in memory of Denny Haaland $25

John and Sherry Kinney $100

Gary and Vicki Wattnem in honor of our military $100

Kramer Hardware Inc. $100

Anonymous $5

Carol Huebner in loving memory of my late husband Dale Huebner and other loved family and friends $20

Rita Merfeld in memory of Richard Merfeld $50

Anonymous in memory of loved ones $250

Merle and Dorothy Duckert $25

Anonymous $25

The Women of St. Peter Lutheran Church of Rockwell IA Merry Christmas $100

LNL Blessings to all! Merry Christmas! $100

LSMc in memory of friends and family $100

Anonymous I give because I have everything I need $100

Arnold and Roberta Kleckner $25

Bob and Toni Erickson $100

Kent Taylor - thank you for BEING the Spirit of Christmas $20

Kelly, Shelly and Mindy $10

Kyle and Pierson $10

Kenton, Malcom, Pryor, Odin, Harper, Evelyn and Knox $10

Shirley in memory of Mary Jean Batham $10

Arvid Matson in loving memory of Dixie $100

Deb Barrett $20

Bob and Steve in memory of John and Kay Strom $100

Jeff Bonner for those in need $25

Eleanor Olk in memory of my husband Norman Olk $50

H Milton and Lois in memory of our friend Jack A Kimball $25

Judy Levorson in memory of Red and John $400

Knights of Columbus - Clear Lake Co #7898 Remember to keep Christ in Christmas $250

Bud King $50

Don and Doris Weber $20

Leon and Irene Caspersen in honor of our parents $50

Lisa in loving memory of my brother Lynn R Kingland $30

Brown, Kinsey, Funkhouser and Lander, PLC (Scott D Brown, John P Lander and Travis M Armbrust $125

Bernie Meyer in memory of Dick Meyer $25

Ron and Linda Jenkins in memory of Janet Brockmeyer $50

Jeri Dockhorn in memory of Don Dockhorn $50

Jeri Dockhorn in memory of Larry Stark $50

William and Patricia Doble $100

Donald and Donna Anderson given in memory of our parents $50

Donald and Donna Anderson given in memory of Chris, Grace, Wendy and Allen $50

Anonymous $20

Greg and Kim Hansen in memory of Raymond Shimak Sr $50

Anonymous $50

Doug and Dawn Daughan in memory of Raymond Prohaska $20

Dr. Paul and Barbara MacGregor $500

Jay and Ellen Sturges $25

Adriana Attleson in memory of Dick Attleson $100

In memory of my parents Frances and Robert Lemon $50

In memory of our precious puppy Treasure $50

L L McMannes in memory of Doug McMannes, Jimmy and his grandparents and Aunts and Uncles $25

Iowa Torchbearer Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi $25

Mason City-River City Sunrise Rotary $500

Doug and Kim Erbe in memory of our son Alex J Gemaehlich $100

Russ Elliott in memory of my parents Harold and Della Elliott $50

Christmas Friends in memory of Jan, Dave and Karl $550

Jon and Catherine Juhlin $100

Anonymous $40

Bob and Myrna Merry Christmas $20

Jerry and Kim McDowell in memory of Ralph McDowell, Connie Rewerts, Catherine Demaray, Jay Demaray and Tom Dight $50

Jim and Vince in loving memory of our parents William and Margaret Patrick - Merry Christmas to all! $25

Mason City Bowlers in memory of Dave Evans $750

Raleigh, Steven and Raleigh Jr in memory of Carolyn King $200

Jerry and Virginia Cory $25

Dennis and Becky Dhondt $75

Joyce Wallace $50

Pamela and Joseph Rowe $75

Bob and JoAnn Mason $50

In memory of beloved family and friends. Merry Christmas $10

Marilyn Wallace $25

Love Gma Bonnie in honor of my grandchildren Maxwell, Mason and Brooklyn $25

Ray and Betty Gogel $25

Deborah Snook in memory of my father Lew Snook $50

Dianne Jarosh in memory of loved ones $20

Anonymous $100

In honor of Tony and Flora Papouchis $300

In memory of Walter and Mary Sable $25

Richard and Susan Johnson $25

Rhonda Pyle in loving memory of my mother Sally Thrams, my sister Cindy Behrmann and my brother Tom Thrams $50

Roger and Marilyn Leerar in honor of family and friends $50

Peggy and Roger Bang $200

Joyce Mills $40

In memory of Brian K Hamand $23

Lenard and Carol Hamand $50

Hank and Eileen Steinwandt $25

Anonymous $50

Lois Hammond $20

John and Myra Bowman $100

Arthur and Kathleen Mahon $150

Robert Snyder $100

Wayne and Karen Johns in memory of Bruce Johns $50

Dan and Carla Burke in memory of our Christmas angel Kelli Marie Burke $25

Charles and Karla Bennett $100

Family of Jerry Hestness in his memory $20

In loving memory of Dick Westcott $50

Julie Geving in loving memory of Yvonne and Burnell Geving $100

Your family in memory of Dick and Dolores Avise $100

Chuck and Marty in memory of our parents $25

In memory of Martha Grace Dallas $100

Lincoln Intermediate $2,000

Jim and Judy Phillips in loving memory of our son Kelly Phillips $100

Joni McGee Gilbert and family in memory of husband Bud McGee, parents Alta and Ernest Tjarks, siblings Everette, Ernest Ray and Gary Tjarks and Bonnie Bahr and mother-in-law Josephine Gilbert $100

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.

We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments