North Iowa families are already preparing to have a better Christmas, thanks to your generosity. But we still have a ways to go. Last year at this time we were over $60,000. Let's make Christmas wonderful for as many as possible in North Iowa.
Please give if you can.
TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,625
TO-DATE TOTAL: $45,849
TO REACH GOAL: $79,151
Steve and Mary Wendt in loving memory of our parents Glennis and Doris Steiger and Elmer and Marge Wendt and sister Catherine Steiger Meyer $50
Thomas and Patricia Schultz $50
Joan Bartel $50
Janice Dorenkamp in memory of my husband Richard $50
Janice Dorenkamp in memory of our parents Ann and Ole Burma and Jake and Elsie Dorenkamp $25
Larry and Donna Gray in loving memory of Harold, Ruth and Denny Gray and Tom and Myrtle Helling $100
Anonymous $25
Byron and Gwen Suntken $50
Janet Dockstader in memory of Darrell and William John Dockstader $50
Kenneth and Bettie Huntley for loved ones $50
Marty and Nancy Hjelle Merry Christmas to all $35
Their family in memory of our loving parents Helen and Lester Meske $50
Mervin and Ann Sletten in memory of loved ones $20
Bob in memory of Marlene Frein and in honor of the Joe and Julie Frein family $50
Terry and Mickie Tyrrell $25
Jean and James Marinos $25
Kim and Sue Pleggenkuhle in memory of our parents, our son Cade and our sister Joan. Have a blessed Christmas! $200
James and Christine Wallace $25
Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Arthur Chizek $50
Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Richard Dole $50
Barbara Wood-Koenigsfeld in memory of loved ones $25
Jack and Verna Ouverson in memory of loved ones $25
Bob and Carol Lee Halford in memory of Robby Halford $50
Lloyd and Carol Tinkey $50
Joe and Kris Plank $250
Shirley Grandgenett in memory of Harold $15
Willie and Marcene Moore in memory of loved ones $100
Margaret McLaughlin $100
Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast $100
In memory of John W Freese $100
Ann Laresen in memory of family and friends $50
Odella Vosburgh in memory of loved ones $25
Ralph and Virginia Diercks $100
Richard and Marcia Formanek in memory of Jim, Agnes and Eileen Formanek $50
James and Janice Holahan $20
Michael and Donna Johnson $50
Wayne and Becky Kudej $30
Margaret Fox $25
Mary Crawford $15
C.I.S Merry Christmas $20
LaVonne Blackmer in loving memory of Dean Blackmer $25
Anonymous $20
Ruby Austin $50
Madonna and Dennis Easley $25
Carol Schulz $30
Kathleen Muff in memory of Ron $100
Blake and Nancy Barnes $100
Unitarian Fellowship of North Central IA $250
Leon Anderson $25
Frank and Marguerite Brcka $50
Jerry and Barb Knoll in loving memory of our daughter Sara $150
Anonymous $200
Karen Muth in memory of my Father and Mother Herb Kuhlemeier and Esther Bauman $50
Larry and Karen Schroeder $25
Dan and Karen Peterson in memory of our loved ones - missed at Christmas and always $25
Richard Nall in loving memory of loved ones $50
Wayne and Rita Blaisdell $50
The Snyders Merry Christmas $25
Martha Norem $30
Evelyn Sell and Antie Hahn $200
Brian Nettleton in memory of Gerald Nettleton, Jim Obrien and Jim Fesenmeyer $100
Karolyn and William Hornung $25
James and Patricia Ueker Merry Christmas everyone! $30
Bill and Gwen Gasperi in honor of our friends and family past and present $150
Alan and Lucille Samson $30
Lowell and Ellamae Butler in memory of our parents $100
In memory of Flash Gordon $20
Dave and Polly Suntken in memory of loved ones $50
In memory of loved ones - Merry Christmas $10
Duane and Robin Tabbert Merry Christmas! $50
Jamie and Nancy Zanios - Atlas Mini Warehouses in memory of Tom and Tula Zanios, Bill and June Smyth and Tom Zanios Jr $100
Mark Michaels $50
Bonnie Doebel $25
Dan Krull in memory of family $100
Laura and William Jinkinson $100
Gene and Kathy Hinrichs $100
Arlene Engh given in memory of my husband Willis and son Arnold Engh $50
Anonymous Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year! $50
Thomas and Jacqueline Martin $25
Rich Halverson in memory of Andi $200
Roger and Debra Tack in memory of Kristie Hestness $20
Anonymous $50
Alice Gratias in memory of Art Gratias $100
Lulu Brown in memory of my daughter Ellen Ann $25
Dean and Karen Jurgens $100
Dianne Cahalan Salling and John Cahalan family in memory of John Cahalan $100
Jeffrey Rowe $1,000
Gene and Dorene Jakoubek in memory of Jakoubek and Preuschl families $25
Leland Hummel and Diane Stadtlander in memory of Joleen Chiodo and Beulah Hummel - Merry Christmas $100
Russell and Mary Imoehl for the memory of our mother Ruth Borcherding who passed away this year $75
Mark and Monica Heard $25
Eunice Brandt $25
Craig and Linda Ackarman $100
Brad and Pat Fairbanks $50
Richard and Donna Blanchard $100
Tom and Marilyn Hanna $100
David and Sherri Platts in loving memory of Evelyn Bergman $100
Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War Tent #42 $20
Larry and Caron Espinosa in loving memory of James and Bertha Duggan and Lawrence and Gladys Espinosa $20
Harlan and Marge Baack in memory of loved ones and in honor of our family and friends $25
DeVries and Price $100
Clear Lake Lioness Club $50
Patricia Bublitz in memory of Robert, Darlene and Curtis Bublitz $30
Stuart and Julie Oltrogge in memory of Wally Johnson and Wayne Oltrogge $100
Joseph and Mary Jill Thoreson $300
Jeff, Roxann, Tyler and Kayla Newell in memory of Ben Newell $100
Yvonne and Tom Stibal $25
Richard and Nadine Wagner in memory of Wagner and Trope families $100
David and Lori Ricken in loving memory of William Kasik Jr. $250
In memory of James Nelson, Ann and Ole Burma and Rose and Clarence Nelson $100
Frank Voet and family in memory of Marjorie Voet $20
Anonymous $100
Judy Nielsen and family in memory of our loved ones $500
Steve and Vicky Rye in loving memory of our parents Tom and Claudia Rye and Ray and Ruth Pederson $50
Doneta Pedelty in loving memory of my parents, my daughter Kim Bernhard, my brother Bob Christiansen and sister-in-law Pam Christiansen - miss you $50
Gordy Wiemann in memory of Heidi Wiemann and Judy Wiemann $25
Brian, Amanda, Haley, Sami, Zack, Braylon, Anna and Ryleigh in memory of Grandpa Nort and Tara $50
Mark, Lori, Bill, Jeff, Laura and wife Marilyn in memory of Dad $50
H Merilayne Ferrier-Muth in loving memory of A Milton Ferrier and Melvin F Muth $40
Florence Beek in memory of my husband Gary Beek and daughter-in-law Jessica Beek $100
Leann and Ward Elwood in memory of our loved ones $50
North Iowa Amateur Radio Club $25
Mardene Lien in memory of Spencer Anonson $50
Larry and Donna Cline in memory of Shirley Bilyeu and Jim Johnson $25
Don and Florence Johnson in loving memory of our son Wayne, our parents J.I. and Flora Drury and Wendell and Ann Johnson. To all our families, Merry Christmas! $50
Verna Dralle in memory of my guardian angel $50
Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.
This year’s goal is $125,000.
The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.
We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.
