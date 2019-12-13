{{featured_button_text}}
Cheer Fund

North Iowa families are already preparing to have a better Christmas, thanks to your generosity. But we still have a ways to go. Last year at this time we were over $60,000. Let's make Christmas wonderful for as many as possible in North Iowa.

Please give if you can.

TODAY'S TOTAL: $9,625

TO-DATE TOTAL: $45,849

TO REACH GOAL: $79,151

Steve and Mary Wendt in loving memory of our parents Glennis and Doris Steiger and Elmer and Marge Wendt and sister Catherine Steiger Meyer $50

Thomas and Patricia Schultz $50

Joan Bartel $50

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of my husband Richard $50

Janice Dorenkamp in memory of our parents Ann and Ole Burma and Jake and Elsie Dorenkamp $25

Larry and Donna Gray in loving memory of Harold, Ruth and Denny Gray and Tom and Myrtle Helling $100

Anonymous $25

Byron and Gwen Suntken $50

Janet Dockstader in memory of Darrell and William John Dockstader $50

Kenneth and Bettie Huntley for loved ones $50

Marty and Nancy Hjelle Merry Christmas to all $35

Their family in memory of our loving parents Helen and Lester Meske $50

Mervin and Ann Sletten in memory of loved ones $20

Bob in memory of Marlene Frein and in honor of the Joe and Julie Frein family $50

Terry and Mickie Tyrrell $25

Jean and James Marinos $25

Kim and Sue Pleggenkuhle in memory of our parents, our son Cade and our sister Joan. Have a blessed Christmas! $200

James and Christine Wallace $25

Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Arthur Chizek $50

Ken and Cyndi Chizek in memory of Richard Dole $50

Barbara Wood-Koenigsfeld in memory of loved ones $25

Jack and Verna Ouverson in memory of loved ones $25

Bob and Carol Lee Halford in memory of Robby Halford $50

Lloyd and Carol Tinkey $50

Joe and Kris Plank $250

Shirley Grandgenett in memory of Harold $15

Willie and Marcene Moore in memory of loved ones $100

Margaret McLaughlin $100

Cupola Inn Bed and Breakfast $100

In memory of John W Freese $100

Ann Laresen in memory of family and friends $50

Odella Vosburgh in memory of loved ones $25

Ralph and Virginia Diercks $100

Richard and Marcia Formanek in memory of Jim, Agnes and Eileen Formanek $50

James and Janice Holahan $20

Michael and Donna Johnson $50

Wayne and Becky Kudej $30

Margaret Fox $25

Mary Crawford $15

C.I.S Merry Christmas $20

LaVonne Blackmer in loving memory of Dean Blackmer $25

Anonymous $20

Ruby Austin $50

Madonna and Dennis Easley $25

Carol Schulz $30

Kathleen Muff in memory of Ron $100

Blake and Nancy Barnes $100

Unitarian Fellowship of North Central IA $250

Leon Anderson $25

Frank and Marguerite Brcka $50

Jerry and Barb Knoll in loving memory of our daughter Sara $150

Anonymous $200

Karen Muth in memory of my Father and Mother Herb Kuhlemeier and Esther Bauman $50

Larry and Karen Schroeder $25

Dan and Karen Peterson in memory of our loved ones - missed at Christmas and always $25

Richard Nall in loving memory of loved ones $50

Wayne and Rita Blaisdell $50

The Snyders Merry Christmas $25

Martha Norem $30

Evelyn Sell and Antie Hahn $200

Brian Nettleton in memory of Gerald Nettleton, Jim Obrien and Jim Fesenmeyer $100

Karolyn and William Hornung $25

James and Patricia Ueker Merry Christmas everyone! $30

Bill and Gwen Gasperi in honor of our friends and family past and present $150

Alan and Lucille Samson $30

Lowell and Ellamae Butler in memory of our parents $100

In memory of Flash Gordon $20

Dave and Polly Suntken in memory of loved ones $50

In memory of loved ones - Merry Christmas $10

Duane and Robin Tabbert Merry Christmas! $50

Jamie and Nancy Zanios - Atlas Mini Warehouses in memory of Tom and Tula Zanios, Bill and June Smyth and Tom Zanios Jr $100

Mark Michaels $50

Bonnie Doebel $25

Dan Krull in memory of family $100

Laura and William Jinkinson $100

Gene and Kathy Hinrichs $100

Arlene Engh given in memory of my husband Willis and son Arnold Engh $50

Anonymous Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year! $50

Thomas and Jacqueline Martin $25

Rich Halverson in memory of Andi $200

Roger and Debra Tack in memory of Kristie Hestness $20

Anonymous $50

Alice Gratias in memory of Art Gratias $100

Lulu Brown in memory of my daughter Ellen Ann $25

Dean and Karen Jurgens $100

Dianne Cahalan Salling and John Cahalan family in memory of John Cahalan $100

Jeffrey Rowe $1,000

Gene and Dorene Jakoubek in memory of Jakoubek and Preuschl families $25

Leland Hummel and Diane Stadtlander in memory of Joleen Chiodo and Beulah Hummel - Merry Christmas $100

Russell and Mary Imoehl for the memory of our mother Ruth Borcherding who passed away this year $75

Mark and Monica Heard $25

Eunice Brandt $25

Craig and Linda Ackarman $100

Brad and Pat Fairbanks $50

Richard and Donna Blanchard $100

Tom and Marilyn Hanna $100

David and Sherri Platts in loving memory of Evelyn Bergman $100

Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War Tent #42 $20

Larry and Caron Espinosa in loving memory of James and Bertha Duggan and Lawrence and Gladys Espinosa $20

Harlan and Marge Baack in memory of loved ones and in honor of our family and friends $25

DeVries and Price $100

Clear Lake Lioness Club $50

Patricia Bublitz in memory of Robert, Darlene and Curtis Bublitz $30

Stuart and Julie Oltrogge in memory of Wally Johnson and Wayne Oltrogge $100

Joseph and Mary Jill Thoreson $300

Jeff, Roxann, Tyler and Kayla Newell in memory of Ben Newell $100

Yvonne and Tom Stibal $25

Richard and Nadine Wagner in memory of Wagner and Trope families $100

David and Lori Ricken in loving memory of William Kasik Jr. $250

In memory of James Nelson, Ann and Ole Burma and Rose and Clarence Nelson $100

Frank Voet and family in memory of Marjorie Voet $20

Anonymous $100

Judy Nielsen and family in memory of our loved ones $500

Steve and Vicky Rye in loving memory of our parents Tom and Claudia Rye and Ray and Ruth Pederson $50

Doneta Pedelty in loving memory of my parents, my daughter Kim Bernhard, my brother Bob Christiansen and sister-in-law Pam Christiansen - miss you $50

Gordy Wiemann in memory of Heidi Wiemann and Judy Wiemann $25

Brian, Amanda, Haley, Sami, Zack, Braylon, Anna and Ryleigh in memory of Grandpa Nort and Tara $50

Mark, Lori, Bill, Jeff, Laura and wife Marilyn in memory of Dad $50

H Merilayne Ferrier-Muth in loving memory of A Milton Ferrier and Melvin F Muth $40

Florence Beek in memory of my husband Gary Beek and daughter-in-law Jessica Beek $100

Leann and Ward Elwood in memory of our loved ones $50

North Iowa Amateur Radio Club $25

Mardene Lien in memory of Spencer Anonson $50

Larry and Donna Cline in memory of Shirley Bilyeu and Jim Johnson $25

Don and Florence Johnson in loving memory of our son Wayne, our parents J.I. and Flora Drury and Wendell and Ann Johnson. To all our families, Merry Christmas! $50

Verna Dralle in memory of my guardian angel $50

Since the Cheer Fund began in 1927, more than $3 million has been raised to help about 2,700 North Iowa families.

This year’s goal is $125,000.

The Christmas Cheer Fund was established by Globe Gazette Publisher Lee Loomis in 1927 so every child could have a present on Christmas morning. In the years since it has come to mean a little help at Christmastime to people of all ages.

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to the Globe Gazette office, 300 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, IA 50402-0271.

We guarantee that your gift, no matter the size, will help someone in North Iowa have a better, brighter Christmas – just like every Christmas since the Cheer Fund’s founding in 1927.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments