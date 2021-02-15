 Skip to main content
KCMR's heating bill contest sparks more generosity
One radio station's ingenuity, and one woman's generosity will heat a lot of homes this winter.

KCMR-FM radio and North Central Mechanical Systems teamed up recently on a contest to help people with their heating bills. The winner would receive $500 from North Central Mechanical Systems.

KCMR Radio

KCMR Radio, located at the corner of Fourth Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue.

The contest runs through mid-April.

Clear Lake resident Betty Soukup heard about the contest and contacted KCMR. And then she donated $1,000 more toward helping people heat their homes. KCMR is working with a local organization to find those local individuals or families. 

"Now, thanks to Betty. we are able to help even more people with their heating bills," said Ozzie Ohl, of KCMR.

Ozzie Ohl

Ohl

Betty and KCMR now hope others will contribute. If you would like to help, feel free to send KCMR radio a check with "Heating Bill" in the memo line.

Send your check to KCMR, at 316 N. Federal Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.

