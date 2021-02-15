KCMR's heating bill contest sparks more generosity

One radio station's ingenuity, and one woman's generosity will heat a lot of homes this winter.

KCMR-FM radio and North Central Mechanical Systems teamed up recently on a contest to help people with their heating bills. The winner would receive $500 from North Central Mechanical Systems.

The contest runs through mid-April.

Clear Lake resident Betty Soukup heard about the contest and contacted KCMR. And then she donated $1,000 more toward helping people heat their homes. KCMR is working with a local organization to find those local individuals or families.

"Now, thanks to Betty. we are able to help even more people with their heating bills," said Ozzie Ohl, of KCMR.

Betty and KCMR now hope others will contribute. If you would like to help, feel free to send KCMR radio a check with "Heating Bill" in the memo line.

Send your check to KCMR, at 316 N. Federal Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.

