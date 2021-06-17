Jury awards $6M to family of woman who died in Buffalo Center nursing home

A jury in the wrongful death trial against a Buffalo Center long-term care facility handed the family of a woman who died there a $6 million award today.

The family of Darlene Weaver, a Timely Mission resident who died in June 2017, filed a lawsuit in Winnebago County District Court against the facility in November of that year, charging the facility with wrongful death, negligence, abuse and breach of contract.

In their suit, Weaver's family alleged the nursing home failed to timely transfer her to a higher level of care when her symptoms required it. Timely Mission also did not notify Weaver's doctor or her family of her change in condition and failed to monitor her appropriately to avoid injury, according to the suit.

In addition, the nursing home didn't have adequate staff to care for Weaver, the lawsuit states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In its response, Timely Mission denied responsibility for Weaver's death.

The jury's findings were based on several questions it was required to answer, including whether it believed Timely Mission was negligent (yes), and if yes, was the negligence a cause of damage to Darlene Weaver (yes).