Jury awards $6M to family of woman who died in Buffalo Center nursing home

A jury in the wrongful death trial against a Buffalo Center long-term care facility handed the family of a woman who died there a $6 million award today.
The family of Darlene Weaver, a Timely Mission resident who died in June 2017, filed a lawsuit in Winnebago County District Court against the facility in November of that year, charging the facility with wrongful death, negligence, abuse and breach of contract.
In their suit, Weaver's family alleged the nursing home failed to timely transfer her to a higher level of care when her symptoms required it. Timely Mission also did not notify Weaver's doctor or her family of her change in condition and failed to monitor her appropriately to avoid injury, according to the suit.
In addition, the nursing home didn't have adequate staff to care for Weaver, the lawsuit states.
In its response, Timely Mission denied responsibility for Weaver's death.
The jury's findings were based on several questions it was required to answer, including whether it believed Timely Mission was negligent (yes), and if yes, was the negligence a cause of damage to Darlene Weaver (yes).
The jury was also asked to name amounts of damage sustained by Weaver and her family, and it awarded $2 million for Weaver's pain and suffering, $1 million for her loss of full mind and body and $500,000 each to Weaver's two children for the loss of their relationship with Weaver. The jury also found that Timely Mission's conduct represented a "wanton and willful disregard" for Weaver's rights, and that its conduct was aimed specifically at Weaver. It awarded Weaver's family an additional $2 million in punitive damages as a result, according to court documents.
The nursing home has been scrutinized for its care in the past.
In August 2019, the family of Virginia Olthoff filed a wrongful death suit against the facility after Olthoff died in February 2018. That case is slated to go to trial in January 2022.
Olthoff's death, as well as the death of another unidentified Timely Mission resident on the same day, led to a $77,462 federal fine against the facility in August 2018.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services fined Timely Mission $57,960 due to a September 2017 complaint-based inspection by state officials that revealed a staff member yelled and swore at residents, refused to assist them, and yanked on them by their arms and legs. Since then, the facility has been fined two additional times, once in June 2018 for $50,351 and again in September 2020 for $6,500.