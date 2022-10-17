Journalists screen award-winning autism documentary at One Vision inclusion event at Surf Ballroom

A pair of ABC News journalists were on hand at the Surf Ballroom on Sunday for a One Vision inclusion event to present a screening of the documentary “In A Different Key.”

Based on a Pulitzer-Prize nominated book on the history of autism, the film by Emmy Award-winning co-directors Caren Zucker and John Donvan is the winner of awards at multiple film festivals. It has been featured on nationwide television broadcasts and has been picked up by the Public Broadcasting System. It also has been optioned for a podcast series currently under development by iHeart Radio.

Its genesis goes back to 1996, when Zucker’s son, Mickey, was diagnosed with autism. She and Donvan have spent 20 years doing stories on autism, and in 2016 published “In A Different Key: The Story of Autism.” The book was a New York Times best seller.

“But we felt we weren’t done yet telling the story,” Zucker said. “The film is much more contemporary, but also tells the story of the first person diagnosed with autism.”

The film features several people on different levels of the autism spectrum, but focuses mainly on Donald Triplett, the first person to be diagnosed, and Mickey Zucker. Both men are on the severe side of the spectrum, but one was embraced and nourished by his small community and the other was just trying to to fit in.

“The reason I think we’re here is because One Vision is so focused on integrating people into the community. That’s a challenge,” Donvan said.

One Vision's mission is to support individual choice by providing services that lead to greater purpose and independence for people with developmental challeges.

The book focuses on how people who were different were institutionalized in the not-so-distant past and the changes that began to take place in the 1970s.

“We made the film to get across to people who don’t know much about autism that they are the community. They are the ocean that people on the spectrum are swimming in,” Donvan said.

“We wanted to get across to civilians (those who are not autistic) who autistic people are. This is what they need you to understand, and once you understand it is not that hard to have their backs, to be on their side. So we made the film to reach a broader community of civilians and put them into the picture.”

Asked how people can fight thousands of years of ingrained beliefs about those who are different, Zucker replied, “People have changed over time. Back in 2000 we were the first two journalists to report on autism. It wasn’t being reported. And now 20 years later it’s being reported differently.”

“I believe that when people know stuff it changes how they’ll behave,” Donvan said. He described a scene in the film in which police arrest a man because they don't understand the situation. The young man won't look them in the eye or answer their questions and gets so agitated they pepper spray him. The incident led to an autism awareness program for that police department.

“If they had known he had autism it would have changed the whole interaction,” Donvan said. “The other part of human nature is, if you know what is going on you are much more likely to roll with it.”

Donvan said the film's intent is to counter negative connotations. Autistic people have went from being institutionalized to living in their own homes and making their own decisions. “That is a change that took place over the last 50 years. So, I'm encouraged. I think it’s doable.”

“We are really impressed by One Vision and how they have been evolving and really making this case and effort to bring people into the community,” Donvan said. “But it does take the neighbors being okay with it. Our movie is for the neighbors. Our movie is to say, ‘Here is what you need to know about somebody who has autism, or who is different, who has these challenges. Here’s how you can be on the team for them.’”

One Vision CEO Mark Dodd wrote in a recent newsletter, “I hope no matter where you live, you will consider finding a way to connect with someone with a disability; help them feel more included in the community. Everyone’s lives are enriched when we are connected with others.”