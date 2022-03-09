Joining voices: River City and Cedar Valley barbershops create big sound

WATERLOO – Two of Iowa’s best barbershop choruses will join voices for a pair of spring concerts in April.

Cedar Valley’s Proud Image Chorus and Mason City’s River City Chorus have been rehearsing together in recent weeks, preparing for "Back in Harmony" concerts in April in Mason City and Waterloo.

“We’ll have more than 70 singers on the risers,” said David Boyd, long-time Proud Image Chorus director who will conduct both choruses. He’ll be joined by River City’s assistant director Denny Stout.

“Being asked to do both choruses is both an honor and privilege. For me, to have 70 guys standing in front of me is just such a thrill. Hearing all those voices together in four-part harmony is amazing,” said Boyd, who is originally from Mason City.

“We worked out the details last fall, and the reaction has been overwhelming. Guys have been so anxious to get back to singing. This has just blossomed -- like a snowball rolling downhill, an answer to our prayers,” Boyd explained.

Mason City performances are at 2 and 7 p.m. April 9 in the auditorium at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City. Tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $20 at the door; $5 for students in advance, available at www.rivercitychorus.org. Guest quartet will be Midtown. At 7 p.m. April 23, the choruses will perform at Central Intermediate School in Waterloo. Tickets are $15 for adults; $5 for students. Harmonium is the guest quartet. For tickets, call (515) 979-9054.

The River City chorus has been without a full-time director. “Dave sang with us years ago, and one of our former chorus presidents had been talking to him and asking if he would like to direct us. He said ‘yes,’ and we were really excited. Then we wondered if we could join forces and have a nice group of close to 70 men. We’re not that far apart, and everyone thought we could make it work,” said Rod Been, a long-time member and River City Chorus president.

Stout has traveled to Waterloo several times in recent weeks to work with the Proud Image Chorus, while some Proud Image members have been driving to Mason City to rehearse with their River City brothers. In February, the both choruses met for a large-scale rehearsal in Waterloo.

The Proud Image Chorus has about 30 active members, while River City has about 45 active members.

Membership in both groups suffered during the coronavirus pandemic with cancellation of live performances and lack of regular rehearsals. “When you don’t do something on a regular basis and don’t go out to rehearsal, the more time that goes by, the easier it becomes to stay at home. We saw some of that in the past few years,” Boyd explained.

Working with the River City Chorus has revitalized membership in both chapters, he said. Barbershop music brings men together in harmony and fellowship to sing a variety of music, including barbershop standards to classics, pop/rock and show tunes.

Been agreed. “This has provided a spark that has bolstered both groups. Members are coming back and joining back up with us, and that’s exciting.”

He described the choruses as “regular guys who enjoy music.” Some members may have had vocal training in college, but most “are just guys who like singing together as a group. They enjoy the camaraderie. We talk, share stories and laughs, have potlucks and share the joys and sadness we all experience in life.”

Been’s 23-year-old-son, Nathan, is singing with the River City Chorus now “because he wanted a group that offered a social side. Our members have already made good friends with Waterloo members in the short span that we’ve been rehearsing together. It’s just a nice big group that sounds great.”

Boyd said, “I don’t want to sound corny, but there’s a spirit of harmony between both chapters. We have guys pitching in with various jobs that need done, coming to extra rehearsals, carpooling from city to city. Guys are just willing to pitch in.”

Syncing up the choruses has been a little challenging. “Each group has rehearsed the same songs, and then we’ve had to mesh interpretations and stylistic components,” Boyd explained.

River City rehearses every other week; Proud Image rehearses weekly. A joint rehearsal took place recently at Music Man Square in Mason City.

“We want to be as note-perfect as we can. Actually, we’re in great shape with vocals with 70 singers. Proud Image usually has two tenors, and this go-round, we have six or seven tenors and 21 melody or lead singers, and the baritone and bass sections are terrific,” Boyd enthused.

Music committees from both choruses have created a song list that blends familiar favorites, as well as new songs. Boyd thinks audiences will especially enjoy a “glorious” rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and the Scottish song “Loch Lomond” with “two soloists who are phenomenal.”

Boyd will wear his traditional tails, while both choruses will be dressed in matching black tuxedoes and multi-colored vests and ties. “I’m just glad we had enough ‘uniforms’ to fit both choruses,” Boyd added.

