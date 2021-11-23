 Skip to main content
John Adams' Cooling awarded Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year

Mason City School District's Lori Cooling was selected on Monday as the 2021-2022 Iowa Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year.

Cooling is the Associate Principal and Activities Director at John Adams Middle School. As Iowa’s recipient, Cooling is a candidate for National Assistant Principal of the Year, an award sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a press release.

Lori Cooling

Cooling

Cooling has served in a leadership role at John Adams Middle School since 2015. Cooling started her career in education as a physical education and freshman seminar teacher in Colorado Springs.

