Jerry Smith's 2020 story of the year: Hand of God guides rescuer
Jerry Smith's 2020 story of the year: Hand of God guides rescuer

The rescuers

Sandra Bednarz and Brandon Shahan.

Sometimes, you just have to put your faith in God.

At least that is what Brandan Shahan and his fiancé Sandra Bednarz thought when they happened upon a burning car along Dows Junction on Good Friday with a 2-year-old child trapped in his car seat and a mother frantically trying to free him.

Shahan pulled the mother out of the car and went back to the nearly fully engulfed car and walked out of the flames carrying the 2-year-old child.

"It was suddenly like I was the calmest I'd ever been in my life," he said. "I felt like I was in a miracle. Like God had just pushed the pause button on everything."

The carnage

Amanda Jones' minivan, after the fire was extinguished.

This story of a miraculous rescue written by Globe Gazette Editor Jaci Smith of people running into harm's way instead away from it gave us faith in humanity, and for those who believe, faith in God.

The way the story was told kept you on the edge of your seat and gave you the perspective of both the rescued and the rescuers.  

