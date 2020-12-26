Jerry Smith's 2020 sports story of the year: 'What Would Logan Do?'

This was one of the most inspirational stories the Globe Gazette published in 2020.

Charles City cross country standout Kiki Connell usually found herself leading the pack in most of the races she ran in her high school career. But she is never really alone as she calls on the memories of her deceased friend to help her through grueling races.

"What Would Logan Do?"

That is the inspirational message Connell had written on her wrist much of the season as she ran down her dream of competing and finishing near the top of the state cross country meet.

The Logan she refers to is Logan Luft, a Charles City teen who died in a 2017 ATV accident at the age of 15 and was the inspiration for Iowa's “Logan’s Law,” which allows people to register as organ donors on Iowa hunting and fishing licenses.

As an editor, a good lead to a story is critical to bring people in and keep them engaged in the story. Shane Lantz's lead was spot on. I was hooked after the first 27 words.