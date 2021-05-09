Jenna Kuechenberg: Oakwood’s director or nursing led the way through pandemic year

As director of nursing at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Jenna Kuechenberg has had a difficult year.
She said the one word that comes to mind when she thinks about the COVID-19 pandemic is “exhausting.”
“It was really hard on the residents,” she said.
For her the worst part was telling them they couldn’t see their loved ones during the lockdown.
“That was heartbreaking,” Kuechenberg said.
But now that most of the residents have been vaccinated and can visit in person with their families again, “It’s getting significantly better,” she said.
Oakwood Care Center now has three visiting areas where families can go be with their loved ones.
“We have loosened up the time frame so families are able to come and go as they please,” Kuchenberg said.
Another reason to celebrate was the deficiency-free report Oakwood Care Center received in March following a state survey. Kuechenberg said the nurses are the biggest reason the facility was able to achieve this despite the pandemic.
Sheri Weaver-Isvik, Oakwood Care Center administrator, said Kuechenberg “was instrumental in leading the uncharted waters of the COVID pandemic at Oakwood, yet she would never claim any more credit than others on the Oakwood team.”
With little time to plan and no experience to draw on, Kuechenberg and her nursing team met all the challenges of the pandemic, according to Weaver-Isvik.
“Every aspect of resident/tenant care was reviewed, and a multitude of infection control measures were implemented, not only with the nursing department, but with all Oakwood departments,” she said.
Plans and implementation of an isolation area were put in to place immediately, and staff education regarding COVID the first priority for all departments, according to Weaver-Isvik.
“COVID testing for employees and residents became a regular event and Jenna assisted in scheduling the testing as well as actually performing COVID testing,” she said.
The pandemic added to Kuechenberg’s already long list of responsibilities as director of nursing in a number of other ways, according to Weaver-Isvik.
At the onset of COVID, there were a constant barrage of emails to decipher from the local public health, Iowa Department of Public Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and an array of other agencies, according to Weaver-Isvik.
“The struggle to obtain adequate PPE lasted well into the fall months as items such as masks and gloves became difficult to obtain,” she said.
As the COVID vaccination clinics evolved, Kuechenberg was instrumental in organizing the vaccination area and worked at the clinics, according to Weaver-Isvik. She said those dispensing the vaccines said the Oakwood clinics were the most organized ones they had seen.
“This past 14 months of the COVID challenge has proven that it truly takes a team to meet the unprecedented challenges COVID brought about, and Jenna’s leadership was instrumental in that teamwork,” she said.
Kuechenberg has been a nurse for nine years. She received her RN training at Iowa Central Community College in Webster City and is currently studying online for her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Governor’s University in Utah.
Before taking her current job at Oakwood nearly three years ago, she worked at Grand Jivante in Ackley. Before that, she was at the Hubbard Care Center.
“I thought I would hate that job, but I loved it,” she said.
Kuechenberg said she’s tried working in a hospital setting, but keeps going back to nursing homes.
“I love these people (the residents),” she said. “There’s a few I would love to just pack up and take home with me.”
Kuechenberg, who lives in Iowa Falls, drives an hour to get to work each day and drives another hour to get home.
“I just think it (Oakwood) is a fun place to be. I genuinely like all of my staff, and so that has made it worth it,” she said.