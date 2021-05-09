Jenna Kuechenberg: Oakwood’s director or nursing led the way through pandemic year

With little time to plan and no experience to draw on, Kuechenberg and her nursing team met all the challenges of the pandemic, according to Weaver-Isvik.

“Every aspect of resident/tenant care was reviewed, and a multitude of infection control measures were implemented, not only with the nursing department, but with all Oakwood departments,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Plans and implementation of an isolation area were put in to place immediately, and staff education regarding COVID the first priority for all departments, according to Weaver-Isvik.

“COVID testing for employees and residents became a regular event and Jenna assisted in scheduling the testing as well as actually performing COVID testing,” she said.

The pandemic added to Kuechenberg’s already long list of responsibilities as director of nursing in a number of other ways, according to Weaver-Isvik.

At the onset of COVID, there were a constant barrage of emails to decipher from the local public health, Iowa Department of Public Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and an array of other agencies, according to Weaver-Isvik.

“The struggle to obtain adequate PPE lasted well into the fall months as items such as masks and gloves became difficult to obtain,” she said.