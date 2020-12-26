Jared McNett's 2020 sports story of the year: Black Bats barnstorming baseball

Baseball isn't something that tickles my fancy much anymore. Ever since the Kansas City Royals managed a second World Series win in 2015, my capacity to care about America's pastime has greatly diminished.

But, I can still be gripped by a great baseball story.

READ IT ONLINE: https://bit.ly/2JeplH5

That's what sports reporter Shane Lantz's "Black Bats barnstorming baseball team made history in Mason City" is. It's a great story about a wholly different time in America when Black baseball players yearning for competition had to get creative to find it. The story is one of the best the Globe Gazette had to offer this year.

The crucial thing for an oral history type piece is to get the best possible anecdotes to include. Shane certainly does that.

At one point in the story, which traces the short run of the Black Bats in Mason City, Shane writes that the team's first baseman, Frank Mitchell, would tell the other fielders to throw the ball to him badly so that he could make a more spectacular play. Incredible. That one snippet says so much about Mitchell in so few words. Reading even that, it's hard to not start loving baseball all over again.

+9 Black Bats barnstorming baseball team made history in Mason City Baseball season has been delayed this year, but April 15 is still a special day in the baseb…

