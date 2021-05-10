Jake Tefft: New nurse had to hit the ground running during COVID-19 pandemic

When Jake Tefft was hired for his first nursing job by MercyOne North Iowa in January 2020, he had no idea what was coming.

The 27-year-old Mason City resident was still in training a few months later when the first COVID-19 patients arrived.

“It makes it a whole different learning curve,” said Tefft, who works in the hospital’s critical care unit. “You are working on your own pretty quick.”

He also had to do things he normally wouldn’t as part of his training.

“It was kind of a blessing in disguise,” Tefft said. “Having to hit the ground running, I gained a lot of experience and skills very quickly.”

Although the death of patients is something all critical care nurses experience, the COVID-19 pandemic was an especially trying time to begin working in the CCU.

“I had to deal with a lot of death and dying,” Tefft said.

He once saw four patients die on the same day.

Family members weren’t allowed to visit the hospital because of the virus, so as a CCU nurse “you are the only one there with that person as they are passing on,” Tefft said.