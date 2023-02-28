Brandon Billings was matter-of-fact in a recent Cerro Gordo County Supervisors meeting: “Pothole season is here.”

Billings leads the Cerro Gordo County Engineering and Secondary Roads Department responsible for the maintenance of county roads. Winter weather brings plowing, grading and ice removal, but spring’s frequent thaws and freezes present another familiar problem in the area: potholes.

Potholes form when water seeps into road materials, whether they are asphalt, concrete or gravel. Freeze and thaw cycles cause the water to expand as it freezes, weakening the material further. This allows more water to seep in, and when residents drive over the softened area, bits of that material are thrown out, causing the hole.

Potholes are rarely more than a few inches deep, but even at that depth driving over them can damage your vehicle and cause more damage to the roadway itself. Billings suggests citizens do their best to avoid potholes, driving safely around them whenever possible. “We’d rather you take a little jog around it and report the issue immediately.”

Warm temperatures this week will melt lots of surface snow, which leads to flooding on gravel roads. Temperatures below the surface do not rise high enough to allow the melted water to seep underground. In low-lying areas there can be standing water in the roadway. Do not drive through standing water, and report any flooded locations immediately to the Secondary Roads Department.

Those living in an area prone to flooding can use Iowa511.com for local road conditions. County conditions can also be monitored at Iowa511.com by clicking County511 in the upper right hand drop down menu.

Billings says property owners often call his office asking for potholes to be filled with rock, but that approach is temporary at best. “Again, to fill it with rock means that water gets in and as soon as they drive over it, that rock gets tossed out and we still have a hole.”

Of course, potholes are an in town issue as well. Mason City’s Street Department works year-round on pothole mitigation. During winter months, a cold patch asphalt is used to fill the hole to seal as much water out as possible. When temperatures are more amenable, hot patch asphalt is used. The hot process uses a heated asphalt blend that significantly improves sealing.

Residents encountering potholes or flooding on Cerro Gordo County roads, please call Engineering and Secondary Roads at (641) 424-9037 to report the exact location.

In Mason City, call the Street Department at (641) 421-3675 or use the city’s See/Click/Fix tool at https://seeclickfix.com/mason-city to report damage.

