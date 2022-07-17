'It's a we ministry': First Baptist Church in Mason City celebrates 150 years

In order to make it 150 years as a church, a "we" ministry is key.

First Baptist Church in Mason City is celebrating its 150th anniversary -- this year and this weekend -- as a congregation and being part of the community.

"This is a we ministry, and I think that might be the bigger theme going forward is it's not an 'I ministry. It's a we ministry,' so we need you," said Pastor Jim Bringman.

When asked what the 150th anniversary meant, congregation member Judy Allen said it's been a walk down memory lane. Allen, Carmen Ramsay, and Dianne Casto took part in putting together a presentation on those 150 years that is displayed in the basement of the church.

"To me, it means just going back and looking at so many pictures, and finding out so many details of what happened in the church has been really interesting," Allen said.

First Baptist Church was established on Nov. 16, 1866, by a few Baptists under the leadership of the Rev. George W. Freeman, and became the third Protestant group to organize in Mason City. This early congregation met in a stone schoolhouse that stood on the southeast corner of Georgia Avenue and First Street Southeast, according to the church's online historical account.

Less than a year later, the church was received into the fellowship of the Cedar Valley Baptist Association of the Iowa Baptist Convention. In 1872, the church's Articles of Incorporation were filed, church documents state.

"It was amazing the number of people in that congregation for the time in history and just watching that congregation grow dramatically in numbers," said Casto.

The first church building was constructed on the present-day site in 1876. The church was dedicated Nov. 19, 1876, and cost the congregation $4,050. According to documents, the original church had horse sheds to shelter the animals of those who came in from the countryside.

On a stormy winter day in February 1895, a fire of unknown origin totally destroyed the first building. The volunteer fire department worked all day, while water froze to the roof of the church.

While the new church was being constructed, services were held in an old armory. The 15 months in the armory was spent raising funds for the new church through events such as a three-day carnival, according to First Baptist documents.

"Just imagine how devastated they were by the fire. I mean it was a loss, but then they rebuild it and it got even bigger," said Ramsay.

Constructing the second church building took just over a year, with costs reaching $18,200. It was dedicated on May 10, 1896.

Congregants met in this building until another fire in 1927. Luckily, the fire only caused partial damage, but it cost $15,000 to restore the building.

"One of the things that I noticed was not just the body here alone that put that church back together, but the community involvement. It's like this is something we want to see preserved," said Bringman.

In 1953, the congregation worked to purchase a pipe organ and update the sanctuary space. Since then, First Baptist Church has continued to work on improving facilities and its aesthetics.

Today, the church has members of all ages coming in for worship and fellowship through its programs. Bringman said the church, like many congregations, is still navigating coming out of the pandemic. He added it taught them how easily things can be taken away.

"We can be a part of the victim, or we can lean on God and be his instrument of healing. So we're right in there somewhere, and we have good people all around us," said Bringman.

Bringman said First Baptist has provided outreach to the community some might not expect. Whatever a person may need for their own spiritual wellness or community, First Baptist has something for everyone.

In celebration of 150 years, First Baptist Church has participated in area parades, like the North Iowa Band Festival, and has held community meals.

A big celebration is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and everyone in North Iowa is invited.

For its next 150 years, First Baptist Church's goal is to continually think of those outside of the congregation.

"I think that's important to be more ecumenical. We know how to pray for one another. Not only thinking about that, this is the only place that God has chosen to reach his community, but how we can extend our ministry," said Bringman.