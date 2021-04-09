Public Health officials are plenty clear about that.

"We would be pretty far behind if we had to rely on staff alone. We’re able to get much bigger numbers of people with the volunteering we have," CG Public Health Volunteer Coordinator Alyse DeVries said.

According to her, at any one time there are between 40 and 50 volunteers at the clinic (along with about 10 staff members) doing everything from checking information to giving out those vaccination cards people proudly show on social media to filling syringes with vaccine allotments. All of them have been trained before they start, are largely vaccinated themselves and range from thirty-somethings to retirees.

More than a few of them have made almost every clinic since the process got going more than two months ago, while others come and go based on how available volunteer slots fill up.

"It takes a lot of volunteers," CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said. He added that several of those folks are former doctors and nurses themselves.

Dr. Samuel Hunt, who practiced family medicine for years in Mason City and is "mostly retired" now, helps out at the clinic on Wednesdays and Fridays (sometimes with his wife) and said that this present work he's doing is some of the more meaningful he's done.

"This is one of the most fulfilling things I’ve done in the medical practice. People are just so grateful to receive the vaccine. I’ve had a couple of patients who broke down in tears when they received the vaccine because I had people say they hadn’t been out of their home in nine months," Hunt said.

Hunt had plans to go on a mission trip in Jamaica and do volunteer work there but the pandemic put the kibosh on that. So he said he intends to help out at the clinic as long as CG Public Health officials will have him there. He said he's plenty impressed, not just with the dedication of his fellow volunteers, but of the public health staff as well.

"I know there were people early on who were frustrated who couldn’t get in and I just think that was a result of having limited vaccine supply," Hunt said. "The people at Public Health have made it as fair and equitable as possible."

While Hunt has helped with vaccinations, fellow volunteer and Mason City resident Randy Severson has helped get people registered and run them through the process. He got linked up with the department through his daughter-in-law who works for Public Health.

Severson, who is disabled and suffered a spinal fracture at the base of his skull after an accident in 2002 which required a four-month hospital stay, said working at the clinic is a reprieve for him.

"I went through a lot at Saint Mary's. Had all kinds of problems. And I guess I can talk to anybody and try and cheer up their day," he said. "At Public Health, people are just so happy to get the shots that they’re thanking us which boosts my morale."

Along with the work at the former Sears building, Severson said he also volunteers in the surgery waiting room of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, which is slowly bringing back its helper programs throughout April have many have been off for more than a year. Severson said that not only does all of that volunteer work boost his morale, it offers a sense of peace with past issues as well.

In 2016, Severson, who was the former mayor of Northwood, received probation in a case where he was charged with defrauding $300,000 from Northwood State Bank between 2011 and 2014 while president of Northwood Lumber. During the trial, Severson took responsibility for committing fraud but said that he didn't have an intent to perpetrate actual theft. In late 2016, he started volunteering at the hospital.

"I don’t know if it’s redemption, I was going to do it (volunteer) either way. But yeah I feel good about that (now). But this gives me a sense of peace. Now that I’m disabled it’s a whole lot different. But I’m still able to walk and do things and I want to give back," Severson said.

If Hunt is keeping up old habits and Severson is finding peace, Starleen Barnes said part of her motivation to schedule second doses and do data entry is a desire to ease back into normalcy.

"I really enjoy it. I’m usually there two days a week and I really enjoy seeing people. You see people you haven’t seen in a year sometimes," Barnes said.

Like with Hunt, Barnes said it isn't uncommon for her to see patients get incredibly emotional as they go through the process. "Everybody seems very excited and you feel like you’re helping to facilitate that process," she said.

Barnes has been retired from working with the federal government since 2018 and said that she's known for a while that she wanted to do volunteer work in some form or fashion.

"I wasn’t honed in on exactly what I wanted to do. My initial attraction was schools to help out with reading. ... This was one of the first opportunities that came my way. ... The CG Health people have made it so easy and fulfilling; it’s a great experience all around," Barnes said.

Even now, after more than two dozen weekday clinics and processing thousands of patients, DeVries said she can't believe that the clinic is in the place that it is.

She confessed that when the call for volunteers first went out, she wasn't sure how many people would actually respond. That uncertainty isn't there any longer.

"Once the word got out that we needed volunteers, it’s like the floodgates opened," she said. "The idea that this is the light at the end of the tunnel, it just really is motivating for the volunteers. Everyone has gone through a long year and they’re helping our community move forward."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

