There are nearly 80 sales happening this weekend as part of the semi-annual Globe Gazette Citywide Garage Sales.

The community events are held each spring and fall, and offer an opportunity for residents to clear out their basements, attics and storage closets, and for savvy shoppers to pick up some bargains on items ranging from clothing to housewares to furniture.

You'll find the list of sales in the Globe Gazette Classifieds on Friday and  Saturday. You can also check them out using the interactive map on our home page at GlobeGazette.com on Friday and Saturday.

Citywide Sales

Jeff Pals of Mason City sells bird houses he handcrafted from tree stumps at his garage sale in Mason City in 2014.

Prefer to just drive around and try your luck? Look for the hot pink signs around town. 

And if you're up for a road trip, Forest City is also having their citywide garage sale this weekend, where you can find at least 30 sales going Friday and Saturday as well.

Those listings can be found in print in last Tuesday's Summit and the shopper or the Forest City Summit's website at GlobeGazette.com/Community/ForestCitySummit

