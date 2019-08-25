Graduate students in statistics from Iowa State University are helping the Mason City School District determine the effectiveness of reading improvement strategies.
The district asked members of STATCOM, an ISU student club that offers statistical advice and expertise free of charge to governmental and nonprofit groups, to analyze some data on the Lexia program.
Dave Versteeg, superintendent of Mason City Community Schools, said the district uses Lexia because it's a research-proven program that provides personalized learning in six areas of reading instruction.
The program targets skill gaps as they emerge, and "provides teachers with the data and student-specific resources they need for individual or small-group instruction," he said.
Lexia monitors a student's progress through the program by listing the student as "in grade level," "above grade level" or "below grade level."
Each student's Lexia status was reported to STATCOM.
The analysis report STATCOM recently sent to the district stated the organization couldn't determine if the Lexia program resulted in improved reading scores because all the elementary students were in that program during the 2018-19 school year.
"This does not tell you anything about causation or the effectiveness of Lexia," the report stated. "However, it does tell you that improving in Lexia is associated with improved scores."
STATCOM recommends the district randomly assign a program or assistance system for students who are behind in certain areas of literacy, to only some schools or classrooms.
Versteeg said this would create a control group so outcomes of those who received the intervention could be compared to those who didn't.
He compared the situation to trying to analyze the effectiveness of weight loss strategies.
If three people are trying to lose weight but they all do it the same way, "we don't necessarily know which method of losing weight is best," he said.
"We will continue to collect student data to analyze and study," Versteeg said. "The plan is to purchase the same statistic program as the STATCOM group uses and have them help us learn how to use it."
