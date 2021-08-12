'Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa:' Field of Dreams comes alive again

You could almost hear the corn whispering.

Thousands of fans from all over the nation came to "have a catch" with each other and the old-time White Sox "ghost players" who stepped out of the corn and onto the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, more than 30 years after the movie of the same name came out and made dreamers of us all.

Globe Gazette Special Sections Editor Jerry Smith was at the field with his son and captured some of the magic before heading over to the newly constructed Major League Baseball field just down the road to see the White Sox take on the New York Yankees.

Iowans were treated to an early chance to nab tickets to the first-ever major league ball game in the state -- a lottery hosted by the MLB set aside the chance to buy tickets for those who had an Iowa ZIP code.

Many bought the tickets -- for $375 a piece -- and made a tidy profit for themselves by turning around and selling them on the secondary market for as much as $1,400 a piece.

But thousands of others -- 8,000 to be exact -- hung on to theirs for the chance to remember just like James Earl Jones told us, "and they'll come to Iowa, for reasons they can't really understand."