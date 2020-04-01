IPERS trust fund buffeted by volatile investment market

The U.S. stock markets have been rocked by extreme volatility due to concerns over the pandemic.

The year’s first quarter closed Tuesday, with the 124-year-old Dow Jones industrial average registering its worst quarterly drop since the fourth quarter of 1987. The three-month skid represented the steepest first-quarter drop in the index’s history, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The S&P 500 also will be down, by 19.6 percent, its worst first quarter since 1938.

While the Dow has climbed back by more than 18 percent since it hit its bottom this quarter, on March 23, it still is far below its relatively recent record highs due to volatility related to the coronavirus, an economic “hangover” from an international trade war, and the plummet of oil prices due to a dispute between the Russians and the Saudis.

The market volatility comes at a time when IPERS is undergoing a leadership change with outgoing longtime CEO Donna Mueller set to retire at the end of this month and Gov. Kim Reynolds announcing Tuesday she has appointed Gregory Samorajski, former deputy commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue, to replace Mueller, who has served in that role since 2003.