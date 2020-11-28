Iowans’ movement down during pandemic overall, but up lately as virus surges

DES MOINES — Iowans have, for the most part, been traveling less throughout the COVID-19 pandemic than they did at the same time last year, multiple data sources show.
However, Iowans have been much more mobile recently, even while the virus has been spreading worse than it has at any point during the pandemic, the data shows.
Over the course of the pandemic — from March 13 to Nov. 19 — travel on Iowa roads decreased nearly 20% over the same dates the previous year, according to data compiled by the state transportation department.
However, travel on Iowa roads dropped by nearly 60% in early April, during the early stages of the pandemic.
More recently, over the most recent week that data was available, travel on Iowa roads is down just 17%, according to state data.
That is while in Iowa over just the past month the 14-day average number of new cases has quadrupled, the number of daily hospitalizations has tripled, and the 14-day average of new deaths has doubled.
Support Local Journalism
In other words, Iowans are traveling more recently — when compared to the same time the previous year — than they did during the early stages of the pandemic, even though COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the state recently at rates never before seen.
And during the month of September and into early October, travel on Iowa’s secondary roads was actually higher than it was on the same dates the year before, according to the state data.
A state transportation department official cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from travel data on specific types of roads because it can be impacted by myriad factors, including weather and agricultural influences.
There are no travel restrictions among the state’s public health orders for the COVID-19 pandemic. But public health experts have continuously urged people to distance themselves from others as much as possible by keeping at least six feet between people when possible and wearing face masks in public.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says travel increases a person’s chance of getting and spreading the virus, and that staying home is the best way to prevent that. The CDC says people should not travel if they are infected with COVID-19, are sick, or if they have been around someone with COVID-19 over the past two weeks.
Another data source, from a company that monitors and analyzes human mobility, also shows Iowans are moving around, on average, slightly less during the pandemic than they did a year ago. But Unacast’s data also shows Iowans’ recent mobility higher than it was early in the pandemic.
The data from Unacast includes average travel compared to pre-pandemic levels; change in travel to non-essential venues like restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, hotels, and others; and the probability of human encounters by using mobile device tracking data.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.