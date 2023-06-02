You get a line and I'll get pole, and we'll fish for free at the crawdad hole, Honey, Baby, mine.

Iowans can indeed go fishing for free this weekend, Friday through Sunday, courtesy of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

All other DNR fishing regulations remain in place, but children and adults can cast a line without a license June 2-4 at all of Iowa's public rivers, lakes and ponds.

For traveling fisherman Chris Tucker of Minnesota, it's just another ideal North Iowa day on Clear Lake.

"Fishing season hasn't started yet in Minnesota. I've got my nonresident license, and I like to come down for early fishing. I've been a pipe-fitter and plumber my whole life. Took some time away and put a lot of effort into learning the fish, the bodies of water and how the whole environment plays together," he said.

Tucker may take on being a guide in the future, but for now he's taking advantage of what fishing has to offer. "When I'm out on the lake, I don't worry about anything else. It's a stress reliever."

His fishing boat is decked out with gear of all sorts, but that isn't what he thinks this weekend is about.

"Sure, when you get up to my level, the gear matters, but just starting out? Nah. Clear Lake, especially, has great spots off the boat piers and at the jetty at Ventura Cove for good shore fishing. Right now? Anybody can catch a fish," Tucker said.

He recommends shore fishing with any pole and bait in the mornings and evenings if you're looking to catch some walleye. "They're biting for sure. You won't catch them out in the middle of the day, though," he advised.

If you stop in to the Crazy Minnow on Clear Lake's South Shore Drive, Dave Templeton will tell you something similar.

"They're catching everything right now. It's gonna be 89 degrees and the water is already up into the 70s," Templeton said. "Crappie, muskie, yellow bass, perch, bluegill, walleye, largemouth bass, monster catfish." Templeton whipped out his phone to show a photo of a friend with a massive catfish caught just the other day.

Every year, Kevin Paul of Clear Lake Bait and Tackle makes a donation to the Clear Lake Fishing Club for gear and prizes on Take a Kid Fishing Day. The children's day tournament will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ventura grade. The DNR will be there from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. giving presentations on fishing and boating safety.

"It's now called the Jeff Geisman Memorial Kids Fishing Day in honor of our late vice president," said Alex Templeton, vice president of the fishing club. "Kids day was his favorite part of every year."

According to a Facebook post from the fishing club, age groups are 0-5, 6-10 and 11-15. First, second, and third place prizes are awarded for heaviest stringer, and there is a Big Fish category for each division. Everyone gets a prize regardless of if they catch a fish.

Each body of water and location has slightly different rules for bag and size limits. The DNR provides a booklet of fishing regulations at any licensing location, or it can be viewed and downloaded here.

DNR Conservation Officer Ben Schlader said there is always a lot of activity on Clear Lake during free fishing weekend.

"With walleye on Clear Lake, the bag limit is three and the length limit is 22 inches, and you have to immediately release alive all 17- to 22-inch walleyes; no more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Since the bag limit is three, you could take two smaller than 17 inches," Schlader said.

Iowa law requires all residents over 16 years of age to be licensed during all other times of the season. Fishing licenses can be purchased with the DNR Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system at license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/.

