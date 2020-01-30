Iowa Youth Straw Poll: Clear Lake, Mason City students on opposite sides

Trailing behind among the Democrat candidates, Buttigieg and Steyer tied for third, each with 6.4 percent of the votes, followed by Tulsi Gabbard with 4.6 percent and Biden with 2.7 percent.

Overall in Cerro Gordo County, Trump was in the first spot with 138 of the 355 total votes, or 38.9 percent of the total vote, followed by Yang with 87 total votes (24.5 percent) and Sanders with 44 total votes (12.4 percent).

Among the U.S. Senate candidates, youth voters in Cerro Gordo County showed their support for Joni Ernst, who took the top with well more than double the numbers of second-place Kimberly Graham with 153 votes, or 47.2 percent of the total votes.

Graham came away with 17.3 percent of the total votes, and Michael Franken came in third place with 10.5 percent of the total votes, followed closely by Eddie Mauro with 10.2 percent of the total votes.

In the U.S. Representative race overall in Cerro Gordo County, Steve King ran away with 117 of the 213 total votes, or 54.9 percent of the total votes, followed distantly by J.D. Scholten at 19.7 percent and Jeremy Taylor at 12.7 percent.

Of the participating students in Cerro Gordo County, 80.71 percent said they will register to vote when they are old enough.