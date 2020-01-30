Iowa Youth Straw Poll: Clear Lake, Mason City students on opposite sides

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll results are in, and Clear Lake High School students and Mason City Community School District’s John Adams Middle School students vastly disagree on who their next president should be.
Though President Donald Trump, Andrew Yang and Bernie Sanders are the top three presidential candidates in Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll held Tuesday, Mason City middle school students and Clear Lake High School students don’t agree on that preference order.
In Clear Lake High School, Trump was the clear winner, garnering 108 votes out of the 213 total votes – 50.7 percent of the total vote and 96.5 percent of the Republican vote.
Trailing behind Trump were Yang with 26 votes (12.2 percent of the total vote, 25.7 percent of the Democrat vote) and Sanders with 22 votes (10.3 percent of the total vote, 21.8 percent of the Democrat vote).
Among Democratic candidates, Pete Buttigieg took third with 17.8 percent of the votes, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 11.9 percent, Tom Steyer at 7.9 percent and Joe Biden at 6.9 percent.
In Mason City CSD’s John Adams Middle School, Yang took the top with 61 votes out of the 142 total votes – 43 percent of the total vote and 55.5 percent of the Democratic vote.
Trump took second place at the middle school overall with 30 votes (21.1 percent of the total vote and 93.8 percent of the Republican vote), followed by Sanders with 22 votes (15.5 percent of the total vote and 20 percent of the Democrat vote).
Trailing behind among the Democrat candidates, Buttigieg and Steyer tied for third, each with 6.4 percent of the votes, followed by Tulsi Gabbard with 4.6 percent and Biden with 2.7 percent.
Overall in Cerro Gordo County, Trump was in the first spot with 138 of the 355 total votes, or 38.9 percent of the total vote, followed by Yang with 87 total votes (24.5 percent) and Sanders with 44 total votes (12.4 percent).
Among the U.S. Senate candidates, youth voters in Cerro Gordo County showed their support for Joni Ernst, who took the top with well more than double the numbers of second-place Kimberly Graham with 153 votes, or 47.2 percent of the total votes.
Graham came away with 17.3 percent of the total votes, and Michael Franken came in third place with 10.5 percent of the total votes, followed closely by Eddie Mauro with 10.2 percent of the total votes.
In the U.S. Representative race overall in Cerro Gordo County, Steve King ran away with 117 of the 213 total votes, or 54.9 percent of the total votes, followed distantly by J.D. Scholten at 19.7 percent and Jeremy Taylor at 12.7 percent.
Of the participating students in Cerro Gordo County, 80.71 percent said they will register to vote when they are old enough.
Statewide in the poll, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with more than 23,000 votes cast, Trump led all presidential candidates with 7,604 votes, and more than 91 percent among Republican candidates. Yang was second in the overall totals, with 3,370 votes.
Yang led Democratic candidates, garnering 22 percent of the party’s vote. Sanders was a close second, with 21 percent. Buttigieg was third at 18 percent and Biden sits in fourth place at 11 percent. No other Democratic candidate surpassed 10 percent of the vote.
“A lot of Youth Straw Poll participants are eligible to vote in the Iowa Caucuses next Monday and I hope many of them do,” Pate said. “The Youth Straw Poll is designed as a hands-on learning experience to engage students in the civics process.”
Among U.S. Senate candidates, Ernst picked up 9,371 votes out of 19,753 cast. Graham led all Democrat candidates with 33 percent of the party’s vote, followed by Theresa Greenfield at 20 percent and Franken at 19 percent.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to students of every grade level and youth civic organizations. Each candidate was asked to submit a short video message to students. Those can be viewed at this link.
Schools sign up for the event, and students cast their choices in myriad election races. In this round, 212 Iowa schools participated.
