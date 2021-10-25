Iowa Workforce Development presents ideas to address workforce shortages

Around 30 people attended an Iowa Workforce Development round-table workshop, Monday morning, which was presented to provide employers experiencing staff shortages with resources, including a guide to Gov. Kim Reynolds' Economic Recovery Advisory Board recommendations.

“The pandemic kind of caught everybody flat-footed," said Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend. "The employers were not quite ready for anything that changed in the way that you work and the way that you produce things and the way that you manage your workforce."

Recommendations included employers increasing short-term credit and non-credit training programs, providing wrap-around benefits, and expanding work-based learning initiatives that forge school-business partnerships.

According to Townsend, another employment obstacle being confronted by Gov. Reynolds is the availability of child care. A task force initiated by the governor is slated to soon release a strategic plan to address eligibility expansion for child care assistance, child care workforce issues, and increasing employer investment and engagement opportunities in child care.

“We want to make sure that we do our best to get employers more engaged in creating childcare facilities, investing in childcare facilities, and just even being aware of putting their resources into creating childcare facilities that are going to help their workforce," Townsend said.

Future Ready Iowa Policy Advisor Kathy Leggett presented attendees with the idea of developing their workforce through work-based learning like apprenticeships and internships for high schoolers. Leggett added that providing students with the opportunity to explore post-secondary education paths outside of four-year schools is a good move.

Clear Lake High School Counselor Deb Sharar highlighted the school’s growing apprenticeship program. The program has apprenticeships in welding and construction and has gone from 16 students to, now, 50 interested students.

Sharar said students are able to earn money while taking part in these apprenticeship programs, working with area businesses Dean Snyder Construction and with Iowa Mold Tooling in Garner.

Director of Emerging Workforce Solutions for NIACC Melinda McGregor discussed connecting with students through online and in-person informational events which allowed students to explore career possibilities and ask questions of employers.

Employers also learned of several resources accessible through Iowa Works, including grants available for employers who allow youth to receive work-based learning.

For information on the next round-table event, visit futurereadyiowa.gov/workforce-roundtables-2021.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

