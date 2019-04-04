An Iowa state trooper made a life-saving special delivery Wednesday evening to a teenager in Mason City.
“This amazing State Trooper saved the day at our house,” Cassie Helland said on Facebook.
Her son, Caleb, was supposed to receive anti-seizure medication via FedEx overnight Tuesday but it never arrived.
The medication, Epidiolex, which is a CBD oil, can only be filled at the Iowa City pharmacy.
When she called in for a refill and they agreed to mail the medication to him rather than have her drive the 2.5 hours each way to pick it up.
When the shipment did not arrive Wednesday morning, Helland called the pharmacy to try to track it down.
“My son has to have this, so, I’m freaking out,” she said. “This is my son’s seizure medication. It’s serious.”
Helland said the pharmacy told her the medication was stuck at the FedEx facility.
“We had the understanding that we kind of had a crisis,” Interim Specialty Pharmacy Manager Alex Mersch said.
The pharmacy made a new batch of the medication and contacted Iowa State Patrol. They arrived 10 to 15 minutes later, according to Mersch.
“We’re so, so happy that we were able to assist the patient,” he said. “We’re so grateful to Iowa State Patrol.”
The State Patrol flew the medication from Iowa City to the Mason City Municipal Airport where Trooper Robert Sankey picked it up and drove to Helland’s home.
“This gentleman drove it straight to our house this evening so that Caleb would not miss a dose," Helland said. “If he were to miss a dose, I don’t know what would happen. I’m so grateful.”
The pharmacy called at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to say Sankey would deliver it and he arrived at 5:30 p.m., Helland said.
“The state trooper came,” she said. “I don’t know how we could have gotten it and I’m so beyond grateful.”
Mersch said the pharmacy does occasionally have a situation where they have to get medication to a patient quickly but rarely have to deliver it so far.
“It’s always nice when you do something for good,” Sankey said. “Anything we do to try to help, that’s what we got into this for.”
Sankey said he passed out Iowa State Patrol stickers to the children in the home and was happy to take a picture with Caleb.
When Caleb was 10 years old, he was having roughly 10 atonic, or “head drop,” seizures per day as a result of his intractable epilepsy.
Thanks to the cannabis oil treatments, which do not have THC, his atonic seizures stopped.
The medication is now FDA-approved but is only available in one place in the state.
“The pharmaceutical company is so strict that we can only get it there,” Helland said. “We should be able to get it locally by now but I’m hoping that eventually we will be able to.”
Helland’s photo of Sankey with her son and the story took off on Facebook.
As of Thursday afternoon, the post received more than 11,000 likes, 2,400 shares and about 900 comments.
“It was a huge help to us, I mean, he’s amazing,” Helland said. “I don’t hear stories like that.”
Sankey was surprised at how much attention the post had received.
“There’s so much more to the job that people don’t see,” he said. “It was an honor.”
31 times North Iowa first responders' social media game was on point
Charles City Police Facebook Jan. 17, 2019
Clear Lake Fire Department Jan. 7, 2019
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 25, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 20, 2018
Charles City Police Feacebook Dec. 18, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Dec. 11, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Dec. 3, 2018
We're not sure if this "officially" marks the end of road construction season or not, but the bridge over Willow Creek on 12th Street NW has been reopened today. We appreciate your patience! (Thanks to https://t.co/Ey6kIDgQs1 for helping us illustrate our excitement.) 2701 pic.twitter.com/wV7GmtLhmI— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) December 3, 2018
Clear Lake Fire Department Dec. 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Nov. 29, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Nov. 26, 2018
Today we had an Defensive Tactics update at in-service training. Don't worry, no officers were injured in the taking of these photos... 2701 pic.twitter.com/vUO0SKOpl7— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) November 26, 2018
Clear Lake Fire Department Nov. 18, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Nov. 9, 2018
Here's a screen shot of our recent casework this morning. Please slow down and drive carefully. Break out your winter driving skills and put them to good use. 2701 pic.twitter.com/UYtWGXR7t4— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) November 9, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Oct. 8, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Sept. 13, 2018
Mason City Fire Department Sept. 6, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook Aug. 23, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet Aug. 2, 2018
Whew! We are learning all kinds of new skills tonight @culvers MC. Stop by and see us in action! @iowastatepatrol @soiowa 2701 pic.twitter.com/Uc5ksPTl8U— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) August 2, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 27, 2018
Mason City Fire Department June 20, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 14, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook June 1, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet June 1, 2018
Holy cow! It's National Donut Day! Thanks to @CENT_CU for letting us know AND delivering the treats! 2701 pic.twitter.com/VXhvnHsXvS— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) June 1, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook May 15, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet May 6, 2018
We had the chance to stop by Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles yesterday for Free Comic Book Day. It was a blast! We're not sure who had more fun with the cosplayers though, the officers or the kids! 2701 pic.twitter.com/aXrIfVhU0b— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) May 7, 2018
Mason City Police Tweet April 25, 2018
MCPD, first in your hearts and first at the finish line at the @iowaspeedway yesterday...kind of. We had an officer at Precision Driving Instructor Recertification and this photo op presented itself. 2701 pic.twitter.com/JjnBe7nqWP— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) April 25, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018 2
Charles City Police Facebook April 20, 2018 3
Mason City Police Tweet DOT Feb. 12, 2018
Great message from @iowadot today for Valentine's week. Buckle up to help make sure you get safely back to your loved one!— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 12, 2018
2701 pic.twitter.com/eTMpD3MmlK
Mason City Police Tweet Feb. 2, 2018
Happy Groundhog Day! The little critter saw his shadow...six more weeks of winter. Don't despair. We North Iowas are hearty people. This will be easy! 2701 pic.twitter.com/oKUqgduk7w— Mason City Police (@MasonCityPD) February 2, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.