Iowa Team Blue takes on RAGBRAI, raises funds for police officers

Iowa Team Blue, which is a group of both current and retired police officers, was in Mason City for RAGBRAI on Wednesday.

Starting out as part of Iowa Cops roughly a decade ago, the group split off to form Iowa Team Blue back in 2018.

Getting through Century Day nice and clean, with just one tire repair needed, the group is pleased with how the event has gone so far this year.

"It was a fun ride," Scott Dahlstrom said. "I'm from Mason City. I thought they did a great job the last time we stayed. The entertainment was great. There are a lot of great things about Mason City, so I expect it to be the same this year."

Dahlstrom is currently a police dispatcher in Des Moines, but he graduated from Mason City High School in 1986 and served in that same role for the MCPD from 1987 to 1992.

As a member of Iowa Team Blue, the goal is to raise money for police officers and the various needs they have.

"We ride to get funds for officers to get body cameras and vests, tasers, all of that," fellow Iowa Team Blue member Steve Klimpke said.

With two days left on the route, the members of the team, especially Dahlstrom, are looking forward to relaxing in Mason City after a long Century Day ride.

With Don Felder and Sugar Ray providing the entertainment on Wednesday night, the group is also excited to take it all in before getting right back to it on Thursday morning's trip to Charles City.

"It should be a good night tonight," Klimpke said.