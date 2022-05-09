Iowa Supreme Court rejects new trial in Osage 'Breaking Bad' murder-for-hire plot

A Mitchell County man will not be receiving a new trial for an attempted murder plot inspired by the television series Breaking Bad, based on an Iowa Supreme Court ruling published on May 6, iowacourts.gov.

Earlier, an Iowa District Court order had granted Mark Bernard Retterath, 56, of Osage, a new trial. However, according to the May 6 ruling, the State contended that the District Court erred in its decision since it was unable to review mental health records of Aaron Sellers, one of two State witnesses, due to Sellers’ refusal to consent.

However, the State instructed the District Court to conduct an in-camera review of mental health records of the second witness, identification provided only as J.R.

According to court records, the two witness’ testimony was crucial in proving Retterath’s solicitation to commit murder charge.

Retterath was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison in October 2016 after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder, solicitation to commit murder and third-degree sex abuse in the plot that unraveled when people he tried to recruit to carry out the killing went to authorities.

Before Retterath’s 2016 conviction, he had served 11 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes before discharge of his sentence in November 2013. A few months later, Sellers met Retterath at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

According to court records, after a family friend accused Retterath of molestation, in 2015 Retterath was arrested on sexual abuse charges. Retterath was accused of performing multiple sexual acts without the family friend’s consent while acting as the family friend’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.

Retterath then asked Sellers to kill the alleged victim, according to Sellers’ testimony. While Sellers refused to commit the murder, he told Retterath he knew someone who might be willing to kill for Retterath.

Retterath turned to the second witness, another member of his Alcoholics Anonymous group, about killing the alleged victim to keep him from testifying. That was when Retterath and the second witness discussed mimicking an episode of the television series Breaking Bad involving ricin.

According to court records, after Retterath ordered castor beans to extract ricin, Sellers and the second witness called law enforcement authorities. Investigators found a printout that outlined how to extract ricin from castor beans and five examples of ricin-purification recipes while searching Retterath's home. Authorities also found a jar of castor beans in his house and a baggie holding about 10 beans in the pocket of a pair of Retterath’s jeans.

But at trial, Retterath contended that both witnesses were unreliable due to mental health issues. The State agreed their history of psychiatric conditions could impact their testimony, a decision that allowed the District Court to conduct the in-camera reviews.

However, according to the State’s May 6 ruling, Sellers’ counseling records, which were presumed to be from his time in federal prison, were unavailable from controlling federal agencies, https://www.iowacourts.gov/courtcases/11396/embed/CourtAppealsOpinion.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News.

