Students across Iowa are walking out of class Wednesday to protest a flurry of bills targeting LGBTQ rights introduced in the Legislature this session.

Dubbed the "Iowa 'We Say Gay' Walkout," the statewide event seeks to highlight the growing number of "anti-LGBTQ+ bills" that could potentially become law in the state.

These include bills that would force teachers to out transgender students, ban K-3 class discussions on LGBTQ issues, prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to minors, and/or bar teachers from mentioning gender identity to students up to eighth grade.

The initiative is being led by the student groups IowaWTF — described as "a coalition of young people fighting discriminatory legislation through advocacy, activism and civic engagement" — and the Iowa Queer Student Alliance (IowaQSA) a group of young Iowans "fighting back against harmful legislation attacking queer youth."

"Recent legislation has been targeting this group, including 'Don't Say Gay' and 'Don't Say Trans' bills," IowaQSA wrote on Instagram last week, calling all students in the state to join the protest.

"Well, here in Iowa, WE SAY GAY," the group added.

As of Tuesday morning, students at 14 school districts across the state and one university were planning to participate in the walkout, which was organized to tell lawmakers to listen to those who would be most affected by the bills — the students.

According to the Des Moines Register, walkouts are planned at schools in Johnston, Ankeny, Ames, West Des Moines, Storm Lake, Des Moines, Waukee, Marion, Urbandale, Iowa City, Fort Dodge, Bettendorf, and Iowa State University for Wednesday afternoon. In Des Moines, students are arranging walkouts at Central Campus and East High School.

"There have been children, psychiatrists, doctors, parents, teachers who have been talking directly to (lawmakers) about how these bills are harming students and will cause things like bullying, depression, anxiety," IowaWTF and IowaQSA member Jemma Bullock told the Des Moines Register.

"They just will not listen," the high school senior added.

Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ youths this year — legislation that especially affects an already vulnerable population.

"With over 250 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced so far in 2023, we need to organize our community and allies to push back against these damaging bills," Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD, said last week.

In Iowa, at least 14 bills have been slammed as anti-LGBTQ by IowaWTF. The organization offers more details on each piece of legislation, their sponsors and potential consequences for LGBTQ people in the Iowa Legislature Bill Watch, a list that is updated each week.

Wednesday's walkout will be a "historic moment for our community," IowaQSA said.

