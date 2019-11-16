{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa State Patrol says that a crash on Friday evening involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 122 near the Mason City Municipal Airport resulted in a fatality. 

According to a report from State Patrol, at approximately 6:36 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Richard Westcott of Clear Lake was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 122 and struck a 1991 Ford F150 driven by Travis Stohr of Woden, IA traveling in the lefthand westbound lane.

Westcott, 80, died from his injuries while Stohr, 51, was transported to Rochester by Air Ambulance. Stohr's condition is not known. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Departments assisting at the scene were Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Clear Lake Fire Department and Mason City EMS.

Check back here for updates on this ongoing investigation. 

