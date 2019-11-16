{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa State Patrol says that a crash on Friday evening involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 122 near the Mason City Municipal Airport resulted in a fatality. 

According to a report from State Patrol, at approximately 6:36 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 122 and struck a 1991 Ford F150 traveling in the lefthand westbound lane.

Names are being withheld pending the notification of relatives. 

Departments assisting at the scene were Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Clear Lake Fire Department and Mason City EMS.

Check back here for updates on this ongoing investigation. 

