Iowa Specialty Hospitals & Clinics announced in a press release the receipt of the Orthopedic and Spine Center of Excellence Designation from DNV. This designation affirms an organization’s excellence in the provision of diagnostic services, surgical services, and therapies related to orthopedic and spine care.

Iowa Specialty Hospital’s Orthopedic program is the first facility in Iowa to have been found to be compliant with the requirements of the following four areas: Orthopedic and Spine Center of Excellence Designation; Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Certification; Advanced Spine Surgery Certification and Advanced Shoulder Surgery Certification.

“This designation assures our community that we have the ability to provide consistent, high quality orthopedic and spine care," said President and CEO Steve Simonin in a statement. “The community can be confident that we have the equipment, personnel and training to be a demonstrated leader in the safe delivery of orthopedic and spine services. Achieving this designation validates all the effort we put into ensuring the health and safety of our patients.”

The DNV Orthopedic and Spine Center of Excellence Designation is obtained by achieving advanced certification in at least three advanced programs. The DNV advanced orthopedic and spine requirements are informed by the guidelines and recommendations of organizations such as the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the ERAS Society, the North American Spine Society, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and relevant requirements of the CMS Conditions of Participation for Hospitals.

PHOTOS: 2023 Color the Wind kite festival 20230218_133812 - Copy.jpg 20230218_133826 - Copy.jpg 20230218_133930 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134148 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134207 - Copy.jpg 20230218_134327.jpg 20230218_134343.jpg 20230218_134407.jpg 20230218_134727.jpg 20230218_134728.jpg 20230218_134816.jpg 20230218_134841.jpg 20230218_135440.jpg 20230218_135523.jpg 20230218_135841.jpg 20230218_135848.jpg 20230218_140011.jpg 20230218_140455.jpg 20230218_140624.jpg 20230218_140645.jpg 20230218_142524.jpg 20230218_142954.jpg Kite 1.jpg Kite 2.jpg Kite 3.jpg