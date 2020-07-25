Iowa’s virus deaths surpass grim forecast

Iowa’s March estimates were higher than they otherwise might have been, Flaxman said at the time, because the institute determined the state had not implemented any of four measures of social distancing, including ordering the closures of schools and non-essential services, ordering Iowans to shelter at home and severely limiting travel.

Reynolds said April 1 the institute’s prediction did not properly account for steps her administration had put in place, such as recommending schools close for at least a month and ordering many businesses closed.

When the governor’s spokesman, Pat Garrett, was asked last week what he thought about the institute’s March 31 predictions proving accurate, he said projections “will always fluctuate and will continue to do so.”

He didn’t answer a follow-up question about whether the governor’s office believed the new projections would turn out to be true.

Changes in modeling

As the virus that causes COVID-19 has continued to plague the United States with spikes in many states, including Iowa, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweaked its modeling, Flaxman said.