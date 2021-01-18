Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura undertakes $3.3M project, outreach campaign

Construction on a multimillion-dollar gymnasium and ministry center at Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura is on schedule to be completed next year.
That’s what Phil Betz, camp director, said Thursday.
“We’re just thrilled,” he said. “We’re on target for sure, and I mean we still have over $400,000 to raise but we’re excited to see what God’s got in store.”
Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, began construction on the $3 million 27,000-square-foot facility known as The ROCK in August.
The steel trusses and girts for the building went up in December, and the exterior walls and roof started going up this month.
The Rock, which was designed by ATURA architecture, of Clear Lake, will feature a nearly 13,000-square-foot gymnasium with two full-size basketball courts and a climbing wall, a recreation room, nursery and classrooms.
“We’ve been praying about a gymnasium for a long time, but what we’re doing, it’s way beyond anything we’ve ever done before,” Betz said.
The purpose of the project is to enhance — and expand — its ministry to children and adults during the retreat and camp seasons.
Iowa Regular Baptist Camp, located on the north shore of Clear Lake, was established in 1950 to reach children and families with the message of Jesus Christ.
Its purpose is to assist churches in the spiritual development of people with the Word of God in a camping environment.
The camp, which is owned by more than 100 Baptist churches in Iowa including at least 15 in North Iowa, hosts a year-round program comprising retreats and camps.
Betz said Iowa Regular Baptist Camp welcomes about 1,500 youth and 2,000 family campers from across Iowa and the Midwest each summer, and it hosts about 4,000 individuals for retreats in the fall, winter and spring.
The ROCK, once completed, will accommodate 300 campers during potential inclement weather between October and May.
“We run full program there but being able to have a gymnasium like this will be amazing, so whether weather is good or bad, that’ll really help us tremendously to be able to expand the people we’re reaching,” Betz said.
He said the classrooms, during camps in the summer, will be beneficial for its ministry and the gym space will be used for activities during rainy days.
The Iowa Regular Baptist Camp launched a $3.3 million Next Generation CAMPaign for The ROCK and three years of operation in October 2019 in Des Moines.
The campaign was started after the camp received a $1 million estate gift several years ago from someone who was involved in the program in the 1980s.
Betz, who’s been the director at the Baptist camp for the past 20 years, said the camp has run four successful campaigns in his tenure.
In November and December, Iowa Regular Baptist Camp received nearly $300,000 in donations for its campaign, including $100,000 from a church in White, South Dakota; $100,000 from an out-of-state couple; and a total of $90,000 in donations of various sizes from others.
As of Jan. 6, the camp needs to raise $465,000 to reach its $3.3 million campaign goal.
“Our desire is not to manufacture this, something that we’re creating, God is the one that’s just blowing us away, providing in ways that we don’t expect,” Betz said.
He said it’s been amazing to see the generosity of others from near and far who are connected to Iowa Regular Baptist Camp, believe in its mission and are invested in its future.
Dean Snyder Construction is scheduled to have The ROCK enclosed in March, and then, staff and volunteers will complete the interior work, like electric, plumbing and carpentry work, ahead of its January 2022 retreats.
Staff or volunteers, who have expertise in the trades, have completed most of the camp’s projects in the past, Betz said.
“It saves us a boatload of money, and it makes this project possible,” he said.
The ROCK is the first project the camp has hired outside contractors, like ATURA architecture, Dean Snyder Construction, and Navratil Excavating Inc., of Mason City, but because of its scope, and the coronavirus pandemic, the camp wanted to partner with North Iowa businesses to complete some of the work.
“That’s been good, really good,” Betz said. “We love being here in North Iowa, love being on the lake and love to see that move forward.”
For more information about Iowa Regular Baptist Camp, donate to the Next Generation CAMPaign or follow progress on The ROCK’s progress, visit www.irbc.org or follow its Facebook page.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.