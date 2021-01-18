Iowa Regular Baptist Camp in Ventura undertakes $3.3M project, outreach campaign

Betz, who’s been the director at the Baptist camp for the past 20 years, said the camp has run four successful campaigns in his tenure.

In November and December, Iowa Regular Baptist Camp received nearly $300,000 in donations for its campaign, including $100,000 from a church in White, South Dakota; $100,000 from an out-of-state couple; and a total of $90,000 in donations of various sizes from others.

As of Jan. 6, the camp needs to raise $465,000 to reach its $3.3 million campaign goal.

“Our desire is not to manufacture this, something that we’re creating, God is the one that’s just blowing us away, providing in ways that we don’t expect,” Betz said.

He said it’s been amazing to see the generosity of others from near and far who are connected to Iowa Regular Baptist Camp, believe in its mission and are invested in its future.

Dean Snyder Construction is scheduled to have The ROCK enclosed in March, and then, staff and volunteers will complete the interior work, like electric, plumbing and carpentry work, ahead of its January 2022 retreats.

Staff or volunteers, who have expertise in the trades, have completed most of the camp’s projects in the past, Betz said.