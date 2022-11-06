Iowa National Guard members helped cleared debris in wake of derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS – When disaster struck on Aug. 10, 2020, Iowa National Guard Airmen and soldiers assisted with cleanup operations in eastern Iowa following a severe windstorm that caused widespread damage.

Airmen from the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron based in Sioux City joined Army National Guard soldiers in Cedar Rapids where they cleared downed trees so utility companies could reconnect power.

Senior Master Sgt. Dave Twohig, 185th ARW, was with a team of airmen and soldiers in Cedar Rapids working to restore power.

“I’ve seen storm damage before, but I have never seen it for miles and miles, like this,” said Twohig at the time.

As Guard members cleared streets, civilian agencies are followed behind to reconnect power to tens of thousands of customers.

“There is debris strewn all over the place. This is a really tough situation for the people here,” Twohig added.

The destruction was due to the weather phenomena referred to as a derecho, which is characterized by a large geographical area of damage caused by extremely high winds. The hurricane-force winds flattened crops throughout southeast Iowa and uprooted trees, causing structural damage to homes and businesses.

Twohig said as a long-time member of the Air Guard, he was happy to help fellow Iowans.

“This is what it is all about to us,” Twohig said. “Everywhere we go, people are waving and honking. It’s been humbling.”

Air Guard members were equipped with chain saws and skid loaders. Twohig said the resources, combined with Army heavy vehicles, allowed cleanup teams to move quickly through affected neighborhoods.