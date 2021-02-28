IOWA MOURNS: Gilbert Bovard was a 'Renaissance man'

Gilbert Bovard had a plethora of hobbies.
Judo, rugby, ice hockey, sailing, rowing, welding, music, literature, stained-glass window making and the list goes on and on and on.
“You can never have too many hobbies,” said Bovard’s youngest son, Scott, of Missoula, Montana. “I think that’s one thing dad passed on to us is there’s no reason to be stagnant but always try to take on a challenge and do something different whether you’re good at it or not.”
Bovard, of Clear Lake, died on Nov. 23 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 93.
Many of the hobbies Bovard picked up in his 30s, 40s and 50s after he graduated from the University of Iowa Law School, started practicing law, married Eugenia and raised four children in Mason City.
Some of them provided an outlet from the rigors of his profession, while others connected him to his children, Ralph, Doug, Sally and Scott.
Calligraphy was one of those, his daughter, Sally Tye, of Solon, Iowa, said.
“You know dad was funny, any time any one of us started anything he would have to start it, too, so we could compete,” she said. “He always had this competitive thing going, so he started calligraphy.”
His competitive spirit never waned.
Bovard, born in 1927, earned a black belt in judo at 40, played rugby on the River City State Championship team until he was 55, and played ice hockey in the men’s over 30 league until he was 78.
When he was no longer able to compete in athletics, he mastered the cribbage board, a game his children said he rarely lost.
“It was amazing how quickly he’d count hands,” said Bovard’s oldest son, Ralph, who resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “It was just that brain memory that allows you to do that when you’ve done something your whole life.”
Bovard enjoyed a challenge, both physically and intellectually.
The latter is why his children believe he enjoyed being an Iowa District Court judge so much, a role he was honored to have and took very seriously.
He was appointed to the bench in 1983 by former Gov. Terry Branstad after a 31-year career practicing law in Mason City. He retired in 2005, but he likely would’ve continued to serve as a judge had there not been a mandatory retirement at 75.
“I think he really enjoyed being a judge because he enjoyed being a referee more than an arbitrator for one side versus the other,” Scott said. “He always said as a lawyer, you’re an advocate rather than someone who is seeking what’s truth and what’s common ground.”
As a general attorney, he did a little bit of everything from trial law to tax returns to family law to negotiation.
Bovard’s children have found, and received, correspondence from individuals who met their father while in the Iowa judicial system, thanking him for caring about them, giving them a chance to turn their lives around and having faith in them when no one else did.
That same attention was given to his children, who graduated from Mason City High School between 1971 and 1976.
Ralph doesn’t know how his father did it, but he managed to attend nearly all their events growing up, including football games, basketball games and swim meets.
“He was the best hands-on dad,” Sally said. “He was involved in everything all of us did and gave us all a wonderful opportunity to explore anything we wanted to. He gave us great opportunities.”
When Ralph graduated high school in 1971, Bovard started writing a two- or three-page letter of sorts he named “The Blatt,” which means a newspaper in British parlance, on yellow legal paper every Sunday night.
The letter, comprising details about what and how he and his wife were doing, what was happening at the lake, his political views, and “other wild stuff,” was first mailed to Ralph, and then, eventually copies were made and sent to all the children as they left home and went off to college.
“He didn’t call on the phone, didn’t use the phone very much, and maybe that was from work and things, so that was a really nice thing,” Ralph said. “We all looked forward to getting that letter every week early in the week.”
Bovard wrote and mailed the weekly newsletter to his children for nearly 40 years.
Ralph, who’s collected them over the years, estimates he has more than 3,000 pages his father had written with his “very beautiful cursive handwriting.”
“That was a very loving thing,” he said. “He really dedicated himself to that.”
Bovard’s children said he had difficulty telling them, “I love you,” but he always signed his letters “Love, Dad,” or “Hang by yer thumbs,” which was his euphemism for the same thing.
They attribute that to his childhood.
Bovard, born in Pasadena, California, in 1927, was the only child born to Gilbert and Ruth Bovard.
His father, a physician, contracted tuberculosis in 1930, which at the time had no effective treatment, so it was believed safer that 3-year-old Bovard be sent to live with his material aunt and uncle Jessie and Ralph Stanbery in Mason City. Bovard saw his father one more time before he died in 1936.
“Being sent away while little, that was emotionally very difficult,” Ralph said. “He knew he was loved, but he had a hard time saying ‘I love you,’ which was probably common of folks coming out of World War II and that.”
The last few years of Bovard’s life he did get to where he could say that, and would say that, but his children always knew he loved and cared for them.
Bovard led by example, and because of that, his children believe they are better people thanks to the opportunities he provided, lessons he taught and the work ethic he instilled.
His children described him as "one-in-a-million," "a Renaissance man" and "a product of his times."
“I just think he was just a really great dad,” Sally said. “We had our moments, but who doesn’t? He gave me a very full life.”
