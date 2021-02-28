IOWA MOURNS: Gilbert Bovard was a 'Renaissance man'

The letter, comprising details about what and how he and his wife were doing, what was happening at the lake, his political views, and “other wild stuff,” was first mailed to Ralph, and then, eventually copies were made and sent to all the children as they left home and went off to college.

“He didn’t call on the phone, didn’t use the phone very much, and maybe that was from work and things, so that was a really nice thing,” Ralph said. “We all looked forward to getting that letter every week early in the week.”

Bovard wrote and mailed the weekly newsletter to his children for nearly 40 years.

Ralph, who’s collected them over the years, estimates he has more than 3,000 pages his father had written with his “very beautiful cursive handwriting.”

“That was a very loving thing,” he said. “He really dedicated himself to that.”

Bovard’s children said he had difficulty telling them, “I love you,” but he always signed his letters “Love, Dad,” or “Hang by yer thumbs,” which was his euphemism for the same thing.

They attribute that to his childhood.

Bovard, born in Pasadena, California, in 1927, was the only child born to Gilbert and Ruth Bovard.