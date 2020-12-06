IOWA MOURNS: Council Bluffs man used own success to lift up community

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- Robert “Scott” Darrah is remembered by those close to him as a man who embodied community service.
Darrah, who died Nov. 9 as a result of COVID-19 complications, was heavily involved in the Council Bluffs Centennial Rotary Club, was a previous president of the local Make-a-Wish Foundation and served as an adjunct professor at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
He was 57.
At his core, Darrah cared deeply about his community and those encompassing it, his longtime friend Dan Reece said.
“He believed in service above self,” Reece said. “He wasn’t ashamed of being a banker and of making money, but he lived a life that I would characterize as prosperity with purpose. He enjoyed what he earned, but he had a very generous heart.
“He gave a lot of money to charities -- he really, really shared.”
Reece met Darrah through their mutual association with Rotary Club. Darrah served as the organization’s president from 2015 to 2016 prior to handing the presidential torch of Reece the following year.
Darrah, Reece said, was heavily involved in meetings and always went out of his way to lend a helping hand. He was family man and his daughters Reagan, Addison and Morgan were his life, Reece said.
He shamelessly loved all things Disney, and Disney World was a frequent destination for Darrah and his family.
“There was a joke made that he probably owned stock in Disney,” Reece said with a chuckle. “Just because from the time his kids were small, he was taking them on big Disney vacations, frequently.”
Darrah was born July 29, 1963, in Beebeetown. He was a graduate of Tri-Center High School in Neola and Creighton University in Omaha, where he received his bachelor degree in finance and political science.
After graduating from college, Darrah worked as a banker in Council Bluffs and Nebraska City, Nebraska. While in Nebraska City, he also worked as a real estate property manager prior to starting his own business in 1996.
Prior to his passing, Darrah served as an Ameriprise Financial Advisor in Council Bluffs and Nebraska City, representing clients in more than 16 states. He was part of the Million Dollar Round Table for 14 years, Top of the Table for six years, Circle of Success for five years and was most recently named a member of the National Association of Estate Planners.
Reece noted that Darrah was proud of his accomplishments, but highlighted how he had the ability to use his own success to facilitate quality outcomes for others.
“What Scott did always seemed to grow,” Reece said. “He was very intelligent about how to leverage his giving to incorporate others to get some really worthwhile projects. He used his business smarts in a way that benefitted the community.
“And I’ve got to tell you, there aren’t a whole lot of people that have that combination.”
Darrah’s passing came as a shock to Reece and others. Reece noted how prior to the news of his death that he and many others had no idea that their friend was in such a bad position.
“We were all blindsided,” he said.
But, Reece and other service-driven Bluffs residents will undoubtedly continue doing their part to give back to their community through their work with Rotary. It was one of the many organizations Darrah positively impacted, and his work with the club will be a cemented part of his legacy.
“He found a home for his desire to do good, for his desire to show service above self, to operate with that creed,” Reece said.
