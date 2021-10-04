Iowa lottery player comes close, but Powerball jackpot still climbing

So, you're saying there's still a chance?

Yep, the giant Powerball jackpot continues to climb, now at an estimated $685 million annuity, $485.5 lump-sum amount, for Monday’s drawing. The jackpot was raised again to its current estimate on Monday, driven by strong sales through the weekend across the country.

One Iowa lottery player was just one number away from Saturday night’s jackpot and won a $100,000 prize.

The ticket initially matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option to the purchase, which multiplied the prize to $100,000.

The $100,000-winning ticket was purchased at the Fareway supermarket at 1325 Albia Road in Ottumwa.

Here's some Powerball factoids for you:

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for nearly four months. It was last won June 5 with a ticket purchased in Florida. The big prize is now the 6th-largest jackpot in the history of the Powerball game and the 8th-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The vast majority of Powerball tickets purchased are easy picks, meaning that the player opted to have the lottery terminal randomly select the numbers involved. More than 90 percent of plays purchased in Iowa in recent drawings were easy picks. And with easy picks making up more than 90 percent of the tickets purchased, they also make up more than 90 percent of winning tickets in the game. That doesn’t mean that easy picks are luckier, it’s simply that there are a lot more of them.

The odds of winning are the same for every ticket in the game, whether the player buys an easy pick or chooses their own numbers.

Ever wondered what $685 million in $1 bills would look like? A $1 bill is 0.0043 inches thick. That means $685 million in $1 bills would stretch 46.49 miles high. That’s way up there, but wouldn’t quite reach into space, which depending upon the definition used, begins at either 50 miles above sea level or 62 miles up. And if they were lined up end to end, $685 million in $1 bills (each 6.14 inches long) would stretch for more than 66,380 miles. That’s enough to circle earth’s equator (24,901 miles) more than 2.5 times.

The deadline in Iowa to buy tickets for a Powerball drawing is at 8:59 p.m. the night of the drawing. If you buy a ticket after that deadline, it will be for an upcoming drawing and you won’t be in the running for that night’s giant prize.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.